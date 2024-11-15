FRSC decorates VC, others as honorary special marshals in Bayelsa 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday decorated honorary Special Marshals, including Prof. Allen Aziba-Odunmoms, Vice Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Amossoma, Bayelsa.

By Shedrack Frank



Mr Patrick Ikiba, Sector Commander of F

RSC in Bayelsa, urged the Marshals to serve as advocates and role models in helping the FRSC fulfil its mandate of reducing road traffic crashes and ensuring safer road across Nigeria.

He said: “Today, you are joining a selected group of passionate and dedicated individuals from various segments of the society.

“Wth your desire to contribute to a safer Bayelsa and Nigeria for all road users as honorary Special Marshals, you are stepping into a role that demands commitment, compassion and resilience.

“The FRSC grants these volunteers the responsibility to assist us in promoting road awareness, advocating for compliance with traffic regulations and supporting other road safety initiatives.

“Honorary Special Marshals are intended to serve as advocates and role models in the community helping the FRSC to fulfill its mandate of reducing road traffic crashes and ensuring safer road across Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, one of the honorary Special Marshals Prof. Allen Aziba-Odunmoms, Vice Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Amossoma, Bayelsa, said the university was designing a diploma and certificate course in road driving to help drivers and other road users.

He said that the institution was already running a Masters Degree programme in transport, adding that very soon a short course on road driving would fully take off.

The Vice Chæncellor said the course would train many drivers in safety measures on the highways, thereby reducing the incessant rates of road crashes.

“Our certificate on road driving for short period, maybe two, three or six months will soon commence, those ones, we don’t need to go to NUC for approval.

“It will ensure that most of the drivers will be trained properly, that will be part of our own contribution to curb infractions and accidents on our roads.

“My recognition as honorary Special Marshall will spur us to do our work better, and support the FRSC to ensure safer roads in Bayelsa state and Nigeria.

“As ‘ember’ months are here, I urge every driver to drive with care, and ensure reasonable speed,” the Vice Chancellor said.

On his part, the Deputy State Coordinator of Special Marshals in Bayelsa, Mr Ugo Ebikibina, said the group in partnership with FRSC would reduce road infractions and deepen safety consciousness amongst people in the state. (NAN)