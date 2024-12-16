Foundation empowers SERVICOM staff with advanced skills

An NGO, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, has empowered SERVICOM staff members with advanced skills for better public service delivery.

By Angela Atabo

National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer

of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, made this known at a four-day monitoring and evaluation (M&E) training programme, organised for the organisation’s officials on Monday in Abuja.

Akajemeli said that the initiative represented an importa

nt step toward promoting transparency, accountability and efficiency in public service delivery.

“Following the partnership agreement signed with SERVICOM in July 2024, SERVICOM, which stands for Service Compact, ensures Nigerian citizens receive quality services from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“To support SERVICOM’s important role in public service, the foundation assessed the skills of its staff to identify any gap that might impact their work.

“The assessment showed that improving monitoring and evaluation skills could help staff develop and oversee standard operating procedures across public institutions, leading to better services for Nigerians,” she said.

Akajemeli said that the training programme, delivered by Workforce Group, equipped SERVICOM staff members with important skills in data collection and analysis, modern software tools and effective evaluation methods.

She said that participants learned how to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve operations and service delivery as well as to monitor their application across MDAs.

The national coordinator further stated that the training enabled the participants to assess the services provided by MDAs and ensure that they were up to standard, resulting in better outcomes for citizens.

“The training, supported by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and delivered under our partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, improves on our existing capabilities.

“It empowers SERVICOM to fulfill its mission of ensuring quality public service delivery.

“We are excited about the impacts this programme will have on Nigeria’s public service landscape,” she said.

Also speaking, Head of Operations at SERVICOM and participant, Mrs Ngozi Akinbodewa, said that the training had helped in broadening her knowledge in many ways.

“I learned how to create standard operating procedures during the training.

“Developing these procedures will improve our operations by clearly defining roles and responsibilities,” she said.

Executive Vice-Chair of the foundation, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said that the training represented a key step toward improving the experiences of Nigerians who relied on public services.

Aig-Imoukhuede said that it would also boost the skills of SERVICOM staffers, improve accountability and transparency across MDAs and set a standard for lasting improvements in public services delivery to citizens.

She said that through the programme, SERVICOM staffers were better prepared to implement effective monitoring and evaluation practices that would improve public service delivery across MDAs.

“They can use data-driven insights to identify service gaps, improve public satisfaction and ensure that MDAs meet their commitments to Nigerian citizens,” she said. (NAN)