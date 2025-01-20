Foundation distributes food items to vulnerable in Itas community

For two decade, Dahiru Dawaki Foundation has been actively engaged in transforming lives with impactful humanitarian initiatives. Among its core philanthropic activities is charitable giving of food donation amongst those who are struggling with scarcity. Such was the case in Itas Community.

The flag-off ceremony was sponsored by the two noble sisters, (Haj. Yasmin Dahiru Dawaki) and (Haj. Maryam Dahiru Dawaki, Mrs. Bichi), the beloved wife of Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, popularly known as “Abba Bichi” member of the House of Representatives Bichi Federal Constituency, and (Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation) in the 10th National Assembly. A Kano State federal lawmaker who was admired and praised by the people from his constituency and Kano State at large regardless of party affiliation due to his good governance, leveraging the human capital investment and envisioning human cultivation. The flag-off ceremony took place in front of Itas District Head Palace, and family members from both their mother’ s and father’ s side were presence at the launching ground.

In her remarks: Mrs. Bichi opened the flag-off ceremony by saying: “In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficial the Most Merciful. We thank Almighty Allah for the opportunity to witness this blessed day. I would like to take advantage of this moment to thank my husband for allowing me to attend this gathering of honorable people in front of this blessed palace headed by my (noble maternal uncle) Alh. Muhammad Sagir Abdullahi (Babana) in this great town of Itas. I were able to attend this gathering along with some of my family members and my associates. Today, me and my sister (Haj. Yasmin) will flag-off the distribution of food items to the less privileged and orphans, we did the same two days ago in Dawakin Kudu, even though we have been doing this philanthropic activities for eighteen years, but it is today Allah wills and enable us to officially witness the flag-off ceremony, and with the grace of Allah, we will continue to support people in this cause, God’ s willing . I would like to appeal to everyone who gets this food alms to pray for my parents, so that the reward will channel to them and supplicate to Allah to continue to have mercy upon them. I wish everyone the best and may Allah take everyone safely back to their destination”.

Several appreciation encounters, prayers and goodwill messages are continuously surfacing and circulating both online and offline. And the most common expressions of the beneficiaries and community dwellers was “May Allah continue to raise the status of these rare breed sisters, forgive and mercy upon their parents, protect them and increase them in wealth and happiness”. As food donation is the noblest form of donation, charitable giving is a timeless reminder of our shared humanity.

As food donation being the basic need to a human body and nourishment to those who find it difficult to make ends meet, such donations have numerous benefits, but one of the most crucial impact directly seen in the community by this charitable cause is improving health and well-being in children and vulnerable population of the community; and through ensuring those in need have access to the nutrition they need to survive. Certainly, this food donation improves the overall quality of life in Itas/Gadau community.