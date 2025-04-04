NSA lauds security forces’ gallantry in rescuing ex-NYSC DG, 17 others

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has commended security forces for their gallantry and professionalism in rescuing the former Director-General, National Youths Service

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has commended security forces for their gallantry and professionalism in rescuing the former Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), retired Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga, Amb. Gideon Yohana and 17 others.

Receiving the rescued victims, Ribadu also commended the efforts of intelligence agencies involved in the rescue operation.

“We have done it again. This time, it involves very powerful, important personalities who served this country, who did well for all of us.

“Gen. Tsiga is here. He was in charge of our NYSC at one point, a military general.

“Our ambassador is here and couple of others and we thank God for their lives. We are grateful to those who made it possible and this is an ongoing effort. We are doing it quite silently.

“We will go after the bad ones. This is not the end of the story. These people are rescued, but those perpetrators will pay for it dearly.

“Significant achievements have been made under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“In one year and 10 months, we have literally changed the whole narrative. Now the bad people are feeling it and we will not relent until the end of this.”

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, thanked the NSA for providing the platform for all the members of the armed forces and other security agencies to work properly in synergy in ensuring that Nigeria was safe and secure.

Musa assured Nigerians that the military would not sleep “until every Nigerian is free in the country.”

He also warned those who don’t mean well for Nigeria, that the military would not allow them to sleep well.

“We will go after them wherever they are, and we can see that we are getting results.

“One year, 10 months, Nigeria is getting better. It is not going to be automatic but together as Nigerians, we will take this challenge, as a Nigerian challenge.

“We must all put our hands together to ensure that we have success by supporting Mr President and the security forces.

“We want every Nigerian to feel free in his own country to enjoy the benefits of being Nigerians,” he said.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, said the victims were rescued from kidnappers from various locations.

He said that Amb. Gideon Yohana, who was kidnapped on the Jan. 22 at Dutsen Bako Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government of Katuna State and others, were rescued from Gadan Maga village in the local government area.

He said that the rescued victims were ready to be reunited with their families and communities after receiving medical attention from NCTC clinic.

Amb. Yohanna, on behalf of the victims commended the efforts of the security services in securing their safe rescue.

He said the security agencies had been working quietly behind the scenes, adding that there was some quietness in the North West due to the hard work of the military and other security forces.

“We know that they are going to continue to work to ensure that our nation achieves peace,” he said.

The former NYSC boss, Tsiga, who narrated his ordeal, said it was the mercy of God that kept him alive.

He commended the military and other security agencies for their tireless efforts in ensuring that kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)