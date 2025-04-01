CISLAC Commends Edo Governor for Kano Visit, Suspension of Vigilante Groups, Security Chief

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has lauded the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his swift and decisive actions following the tragic killing of travelers in Uromi, Edo State, on March 27, 2025.

The victims, who were from Bankure Local Government Area of Kano State, were brutally murdered by an illegal vigilante group operating outside the official security framework of the state.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the organization expressed strong support for Governor Okpebholo’s handling of the aftermath of the horrific incident.

The governor not only visited the bereaved families in Kano State to offer his condolences but also assured them of his commitment to justice.

In addition, Governor Okpebholo announced the immediate suspension of all vigilante groups in Edo State and the suspension of the Edo State Security Corps Commander, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), after it was revealed that the vigilante group responsible for the killings was operating illegally.

As a civil society organization dedicated to promoting good governance, rule of law, and the protection of human rights, CISLAC strongly supports the governor’s actions, especially the disbanding of unregulated vigilante groups that pose a serious threat to public safety and the rule of law.

The organization commended the governor for taking a firm stance on ensuring that all security organizations operate within legal frameworks, thus fostering an environment where citizens’ rights are upheld.

“We commend the swift investigation by the Edo State government, which has already led to the arrest of 14 suspects, and we welcome the assurance from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure justice is served,” the statement reads.

CISLAC also applauds Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families, emphasizing that the perpetrators will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The collaboration between the Edo and Kano State governments is also hailed as an exemplary model for other Nigerian leaders, showcasing the importance of unity, compassion, and decisive leadership during times of tragedy.

“This tragedy should serve as a reminder of the need for strong leadership and cross-regional solidarity,” the statement continues.

“CISLAC acknowledges Governor Okpebholo’s efforts as a significant step in fostering peace and solidarity between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria, particularly at a time when such incidents can easily sow division.”

The organization also commended the people of Edo State, especially those in Uromi, who risked their lives to save some of the victims. Their brave actions reflect the values of empathy, courage, and unity that transcend ethnic and regional boundaries, further emphasizing the collective spirit that binds Nigerians together.

CISLAC calls on all levels of government to prioritize the welfare and protection of citizens, ensure justice for victims of violence, and promote peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.

The organization urges the Edo State government to follow through on its commitment to dismantling unregistered security groups and to strengthen the legal framework for community security to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“CISLAC remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting transparency, accountability, and justice in Nigeria, and we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this challenging time,” the statement concludes.