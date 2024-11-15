Flying Eagles: Real Sapphire FC celebrates exploits of rising stars Akinfenwa Musa and Amole Bidemi

Africa’s football factory, Real Sapphire FC, is in celebration mode following the exploits of rising stars Akinfenwa Musa and Amole Bidemi at the recent West African Football Union (WAFU) Under-20 B Championship held in Togo. The two players from Real Sapphire FC turned out to be big assets, helping Nigeria’s Flying Eagles to go all the way and successfully defend the trophy they won two years ago in Niger Republic.

Both wingers assisted in the Flying Eagles’ goal hunt, including in the 2-1 victory over the Black Satellites of Ghana in the grand finale on Wednesday, October 30, in Lome, the Togolese capital. Instructively, both Musa and Bidemi featured in all the Flying Eagles matches during the championship.

Celebrating their exploits in Lome, Real Sapphire, which is known for producing standout players for Nigeria’s national teams, said on its website, realsapphirefc.com: “Their journey not only showcased their individual skills but also highlighted the strength of Nigerian football on the continental stage.

“Musa and Bidemi’s selection for the national team was a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout the season. Both players brought their A-game to the tournament, demonstrating exceptional skills and teamwork that elevated the Nigerian squad. Their contributions were pivotal as the team progressed through the stages of the competition, ultimately reaching the finals.”

Reflecting on the decisive final match against the Black Satellites, realsapphirefc.com described it as “a thrilling encounter, with tensions running high as both teams fought for glory.” It noted that, “Musa’s speed and agility on the field, combined with Bidemi’s strategic playmaking, kept the opposition on their toes. Their chemistry was evident as they created scoring opportunities, and their relentless pursuit of victory inspired their teammates.”

“The success of Musa and Bidemi at the U-20 WAFU B Championship not only brings pride to the players themselves but also to Real Sapphire Football Club. Their achievements serve as inspiration for younger players in the club, showcasing the potential that hard work and dedication can unlock. The club’s commitment to nurturing talent has once again been validated on a significant platform,” the club website added.

Based in Lagos, Real Sapphire, which also boasts an Academy and a feeder club, was established over nine years ago. It has produced several important players for Nigeria’s national teams, the biggest of them being Victor Boniface, Super Eagles forward and star striker for reigning German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.