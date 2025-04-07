MURIC Condemns Demolition of Two Mosques in Ekiti

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the demolition of mosques in Ekitit State.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued on Monday by the Executive Director of the faith-based civil liberties organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

According to Akintola, two mosques were pulled down in Aramoko, Ekiti State. While no explanation was given for demolishing the first one, the second was pulled down to give way for a market which is a constituency project of the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

“Meanwhile the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the demolition of the mosques. The Islamic human rights organization described the action as an onslaught on Islam in Ekiti State.

“The group queried the Senate Leader for embarking on war against Muslims in Ekiti State as his constituency project. MURIC charged the politician to reach out to the Muslim community at Aramoko with a view to rebuilding the mosque or remain in the bad books of Nigerian Muslims forever,” he stated.

The statement reads:

“The authorities of Aramoko, Ekiti State, have pulled down two mosques in the town in recent time. The principal actors include the Alara of Aramoko, Oba Adegoke Olu-Adeyemi, the Chairman of Ekiti West Local Government, Hon. Moses Omojola, his Vice, Hon. Isaac Fatoyinbo, a former deputy speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gbenga Odebunmi and Hon. Muyiwa Olabode, the Secretary of the council.

“A short notice was given to the Muslims to vacate their mosque situated at Sabo in Aramoko town for a constituency project of the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele. Every trick in the books was employed to ensure that the mosque was demolished on 26th March, 2025.

“MURIC strongly decries the destruction of Sabo Central Mosque, Aramoko, Ekiti State. This action smirks of religious intolerance. It is a confirmation of renewed hostility against Yoruba Muslims and reinvigorated onslaught on the religion of Islam in the region. It is a hate action aimed at eliminating Islam not only in the city of Aramoko and Ekiti State but in the entire Yoruba geographical space.

“In particular, we are surprised that a politician of immense exposure at the federal level in the person of no less a personality as Opeyemi Bamidele who has risen to the status of Senate Leader in Nigeria could give the green light to the perpetration of such a dastardly act against a section of his constituents simply because they are Muslims.

“Muslims of Aramoko have been heart-broken since the incident. They are hugely disappointed in the person of the Senate Leader whom they had voted into senate to represent them but who had turned round to deprive them of their place of worship.

“Man is body, soul and spirit. The material provisions of this world can only meet the needs of the body. Our souls and spirits will only be at rest when we commune effectively with Allah. To demolish our mosques for any reason whatsoever without immediate replacement is to deprive our souls and spirits of that much needed spiritual shelter. It is a declaration of war against Allah, our Creator.

“MURIC affirms that the demolition of Sabo Central Mosque for Opeyemi Bamidele’s constituency project breaches Allah-given fundamental human rights of the Muslims of Aramoko. It is also a violation of Section 38(i)&(ii) which guarantees freedom of worship.

“Our question to the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele is this: How can Allah give us one thing and you, a homo sapien, take the same thing from us? Not even in the name of a constituency project should this happen because that mosque has been on that spot at Sabo for donkey years and the Senate Leader knows it.

“It is unacceptable. It is an anti-Muslim act. We are shocked that at your level and with your exposure, you will still embark on war against Muslims in your comfort zone. By their actions, you shall know them.

“But it is not too late. MURIC urges the Senate Leader to reach out to the Muslim community at Aramoko with a view to rebuilding the mosque or remain in the bad books of Nigerian Muslims forever.

“Nigerian Muslims have special regard for their mosques. It is part of their anatomy and their soul. An attack on one mosque is attack on all mosques in the country because they know that anyone who demolishes one mosque will be ready to destroy all other mosques if he has the chance to do so.

“That is why Muslims will be waiting for Opeyemi Bamidele if he ever seeks a federal position unless he rebuilds our Central Mosque at Sabo, Aramoko, Ekiti State. A Senate Leader who cannot protect Muslims and their cherished properties in his constituency cannot be expected to protect the interest of Muslims in Nigeria if he becomes a minister or gets to Aso Rock.

“Meanwhile we appeal to Muslims in the state to remain calm and unperturbed. Islam is a religion of peace and we expect every Muslim to be a good ambassador of his or her religion.”