Crime busting: Police nab 82 suspects in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested 82 suspects in connection with various crimes committed in the state from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14.

By Aminu Garko

The suspects included kidnappers, armed robbers, thugs, phone snatchers and drug dealers.

Addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Bompai, Kano, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the arrests were a result of a crime busting strategy adopted by the command.

“The implementation of these strategies have yielded positive results as they led to the crackdown on criminal networks such as curtailing remnants of thuggery (Daba) activities within Kano Metropolis,

“Other are dismantling of armed robbery syndicates along Jigawa-Kano and Bauchi-Kano borders and foiling kidnapping incidents along Kaduna-Kano and Katsina-Kano borders.

“These operations conducted resulted in the arrest of a total of 82 suspects and recovery of firearms, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties.

”Items recovered from the criminals included one AK-47 rifle and three locally made guns, 13 cutlasses and 16 knives.

”Others are: Three motorcycles, one tricycle, 50 sachets of diazepam tablets, 42 sachets of tramadol tablets, 24 parcels, 175 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be hemp and 10 mobile phones,’’ he said.

Kiyawa, who spoke on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo, said the achievements demonstrated the commitment of the command to maintaining law and order.

He said the command would continue to strengthen its multifaceted strategies that revolved around community policing, strategic communication in sensitizing the public on security matters.

Others were intelligence-led policing as well as targeted clearance operations that had effectively dismantled criminal networks operating especially along border local government areas of the state.

He commended Gov. Abba Yusuf for donating 78 patrol vehicles to the command, which would significantly enhance its operational capacity and response time toward improved service to people of the state. (NAN)