Wike pledges completion of 2nd phase of Goodluck Jonathan Way

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), assured President Bola Tinubu, that the second phase of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway would be completed in no distant time.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, during the inauguration of the first phase of the project, from Outer Southern Expressway to Southern Parkway by Tinubu to celebrate his one year in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The minister explained that the first phase of the project was awarded to Salini Nigeria Ltd in 2010 at N17 billion, and revised to N18 billion in 2023, adding that the sum was fully paid.

He said that the project was completed based on Tinubu’s directive that all ongoing projects must be completed in line with his administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He explained that the second phase of the project, which was ongoing, was awarded by the previous administration to CGC at N91 billion with 10 bridges.

“I can assure you that by the grace of God, we are going to complete the project because it is very key and will change the landscape of Abuja if completed.

“The project is also very critical to the development of Abuja city,” he said.

The minister also informed Tinubu that the first phase of the renovation of the Federal Secretariat Complex, which was awarded by the previous administration, had been completed.

He also said that the renovation of the National Assembly was also completed, adding that the current administration had also awarded the contracts for the second phase rehabilitation of the complex.

He equally said that the Abuja city was wearing a new look because of completed road resurfacing, projects covering more than 117 kilometres (km) across Asokoro, Wuse, Maitama, Garki, Wuye and other districts.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the project would enhance transportation efficiency, promote economic growth and improve the quality of life of Abuja residents.

Earlier, Mr Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, explained that the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Way stretched from Mogadishu Barrack to Kuje axis, covering about 36 kilometres.

Ahmad said that the section of the road that was inaugurated covered 3.5 kilometres from Outer Southern Expressway to the intersection at Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, formerly Southern Parkway.

“The Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inner Southern Expressway) provides a rapid east-west movement on the southern flank of the city, which links the Abuja – Keffi Road.

“The second phase of the project, which is an ongoing contract, currently being executed by CGC, would terminate around Ring Road II, popularly called Galadimawa Roundabout covering 11km,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway), was the sixth in a row of projects inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

The projects inaugurated so far included the Southern Parkway named after Bola Tinubu, the commercial operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System, and the Wuye Interchange bridge.

Other projects inaugurated by Tinubu were the Outer Southern Expressway to Ring Road I and the Arterial N-20 Road, named after Prof. Wole Soyinka. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai