FG inaugurates fashion hub in Borno, targets 48,000 jobs

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Government has launched a massive ultramodern fashion manufacturing hub in Maiduguri, which is expected to create over 48,000 jobs in Borno.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the facility on Tuesday.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, upskilling the workforce, and ensuring equitable wealth distribution across the nation.

According to him, the strength of any nation lies not in its natural resources but in the hands of its skilled and enterprising citizens.

Shettima also said, “You are the surest means of distributing wealth equitably across the land. You are the crucial link to securing a prosperous future.”

He disclosed unconditional grants of N300,000 for outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the event, as part of FG’s N75 billion support package for MSMEs.

He explained that “every business empowered is a step closer to eradicating poverty, and we do not take for granted the critical role you play as the buffer of our economy, particularly at the informal level.”

Shettima also noted that the MSME Clinics provide a unique platform for business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and innovators.

He said this would enable them to interact directly with regulatory agencies, financial institutions, and business support organisations.

“It is an avenue to receive practical, on-the-spot solutions to the challenges you face in running your businesses,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fashion hub is among the largest ever established by the Federal Government.

It is furnished with state-of-the-art equipment to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno.

Shettima said, “We anticipate that this facility will be managed by a competent private sector entity, with federal and state governments providing vigilant oversight.

“Our vision is for this hub to become a reference point for excellence, enterprise, and training — not only for Borno but for the entire nation.”

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, expressed optimism that the launch of the MSME Clinic will revive business activities, provide employment opportunities, and sources of income for individuals in the state.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, stated that the launch of the MSME Clinic and the Fashion and Innovation Hub marks another milestone of success in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Everything speaks to the 8-point agenda of Mr President,” the minister said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Sen. John Eno, said the MSME Clinic was a transformational programme being led by the Vice-President.

Eno said that the programme was responsible for unlocking a lot of economic opportunities, empowering small businesses and encouraging innovation.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the President on MSMEs and Job Creation, Mr Tola Johnson, expressed appreciation for the commissioning of the Clinic in the state. (NAN)