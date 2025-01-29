Tinubu’s economic reforms attractng investors across the globe, says TDF

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Democratic Front (TDF), a non-Govermental Organisation says plans for an aircraft manufacturing centre in Nigeria is a reflection of the conducive environment for business under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The TDF Chairman, Danjuma Muhammad said this in a statement.

He noted that the plans for an aircraft manufacturing centre in Nigeria by the government, was a reflection of the conducive business environment being created by the Tinubu-led administration.

He explained that the move was prompted by the new wave of investor-friendly policies put in place by the government.

According to Muhammad, the encouraging results from Tinubu’s economic reforms has attracted the vast interests from investors across the globe and has triggered the plan to establish an aircraft manufacturing plant in the country.

“We consider this as courageous and remarkable against the backdrop of the fact that it was the buoyancy and strength of Nigeria’s economy 45 years ago.

“That attracted the investment instincts of Dornier GMBH of Germany to establish an aircraft manufacturing company in Kaduna, North West Nigeria in 1979.

“Therefore, if a similar investment is being contemplated several years after the Dornier manufacturing facility was forced out of business by economic pressure.

“It then suggests that the economy under Tinubu is on the path of fast recovery and growth,” he said.

Muhammad added that Nigeria’s current economy had greater prospects and capacity to host and sustain a huge investment like an aircraft manufacturing hub.

He said in addition to creating jobs and stimulating the economy, such a centre would create a boom in inflow of foreign exchange in the country.

He added that Nigeria’s capability in technological transfer would also be further enhanced by such centre as it would unlock the nation’s potentials in research and development.

He called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo to expedite action on the establishment of the aircraft manufacturing centre.

He added that the centre had the potential to foster the growth of a local supply chain, that would also benefit small businesses in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that when the proposed aircraft manufacturing company was established, the Nigerian aviation sector would be transformed for the greater good of the nation.(NAN)