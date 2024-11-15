FG/IFAD distributes farm inputs, equipment to 282 farmers in Nasarawa 

The Federal Government/ International Fund for Agricultural Development (FG/IFAD) – Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has distributed farm

By Oboh Linus

The Federal Government/ International Fund for Agricultural Development (FG/IFAD) – Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), has distributed farm inputs and equipment to 282 farmers in Nasarawa State to boost production.

Hajiya Fatima Aliyu, FG/IFAD – VCDP National Programme Coordinator, disclosed this at the flag-off of the 2024 farm inputs distribution and equipment for VCDP farmers in the state on Friday in Lafia.

Aliyu, represented by VCDP’s Na

tional Procurement Advisor, Yakubu Baba, said that the initiative had demonstrated the commitment toward supporting agricultural growth in Nasarawa state for food security and sustainability.

The national programme coordinator said the farm inputs and equipment given out included fertilisers, herbicide, rice seeds, and home garden seeds.

She listed others to include, Power tillers, solar-powered knapsack sprayers, irrigation pumps, rice threshers, solar-powered irrigation pumps, rice reapers, mechanical rice transplanters and tricycle with trailers.

“Today marks a significant milestone; we are distributing essential inputs to increase farmers’ productivity.

“It is all about fostering peace and prosperity in Nasarawa state, empowering farmers to produce very high yields to ensure food security for the state and the nation to combat hunger.

“We want to see effective usage of these inputs that will transform Nasarawa State into the agricultural economic hub of Nigeria,” she said.

Aliyu commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa for his support of agricultural development and food security.

Earlier, Dr Eunice Adgidzi, the state’s Coordinator, FG/IFAD -VCDP, said tVCDP since inception in Nasarawa State, had been working assiduously to fulfill the mandate of the Programme.

She said that the beneficiaries comprised VCDP farmers’ organisations drawn from five local government areas- Lafia, Doma, Karu, Wamba and Nasarawa respectively.

Adgidzi thanked the governor for the prompt release and payment of the 2023/2024 counterpart funds, and sundry supports to agricultural development in the state.

In his remarks, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Munira Abdullahi, appreciated FG/IFAD VCDP for selecting Nasarawa state as one of the beneficiaries of the programme.

Sule said that his administration was committed to providing enabling environment and support needed for initiatives such as VCDP to enhance food security.

“Nasarawa State is very particular about funding for such initiatives to encourage and boost agriculture production,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme targets smallholder farmers, processors, and traders, with over 17,480 beneficiaries in Nasarawa State, including 15,000 smallholder farmers, 1,680 processors, and 800 traders.(NAN)