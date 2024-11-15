Tinubu not meddling in Rivers crises – Group tells Dokubo



The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is taking sides in the political crises in Rivers.

By Desmond Ejibas

The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is taking sides in the political crises in Rivers.

Alhaji Asari Dokubo, a former leader of Niger-Delta agitators, had accused Tinubu of supporting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to destabilise the administration of Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Dokubo also criticised Tinubu’s decision to dissolve the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, labelling the move a ”total betrayal’’ of the Niger- Delta people.

Reacting, RRM’s Director-General, Johnson Georgewill, in statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, dismissed Dokubo’s remarks as baseless.

He said that Tinubu had been a proponent of peaceful resolution between Wike and Fubara to address the political turmoil in Rivers.

“RRM, on behalf of the people of Rivers, takes exception to the insult and false accusation by Dokubo that President Tinubu is supporting Wike to destabilise Rivers.

“This unwarranted attack on Tinubu aims to discredit a president who is a known democrat and staunch believer in the rule of law.

“We urge the public to disregard Dokubo’s statements, as Tinubu would never support any illegality in Rivers.”

He decried Dokubo’s threats, particularly the statement that ‘‘something will happen’’ if Fubara was removed from office, cautioning against incitement.

Georgewill also discredited the former agitators leader’s claim of spending more than 2 million dollars to support Tinubu’s presidential campaign in 2023.

“RRM assures Nigerians that Dokubo’s threats are empty and hold no place in our constitutional democracy.

“We encourage him to redirect his efforts towards advising his benefactor, whom he did not support in 2023, to abide by the rule of law rather than indulge in sentimental rhetoric.”

Highlighting the importance of stability in Rivers due to its critical role in Nigeria’s economy, Georgewill said there was need to obey the law.

The RRM boss described Dokubo as an opportunist and attention seeker who held no significant political value in the state.

“Rivers state operates under a constitutional democracy; soon, the law will take its full course,” Georgewill said. (NAN)

