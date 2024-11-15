CAF Champions League: Gov Okpebholo rallies support for Edo Queens

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has rallied support for Edo Queens FC of Benin ahead of their last group encounter in the ongoing CAF Women Champions League holding in Casablanca,

By Usman Aliyu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian women would face Mamelodi Sundown Girls of South Africa on Saturday.

The governor, in a statement issued on Friday in Benin by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, hailed the team for their achievements in the fiesta.

Okpebholo, however, charged them to beat the South Africans on Saturday to enable them lead Group B into the semifinals.

He assured the women team of his continuous support, as they represented the state and Nigeria in the prestigious African soccer tourney

Gov. Okpebholo said his administration, though new, was in solidarity with the girls in the far away North African country.

“I think the girls might be worried about the change of leadership in the Edo State, but I want them to know that we are with them.

“I have been briefed, and I know our team is in Morocco doing well. So, we will not abandon them. We are aware of the exploits, and I urge them to continue to dominate.

“My message to Edo Queens is that they have nothing to worry about.

“We are solidly behind them. We want our girls to beat Sundown on Saturday and win for me.

“Go ahead to also win the cup and bring it to your fatherland. Sports will surely be given a top priority it deserves in my Government,” the governor said.

The Nigerian women premier league champions began the continental campaign with a 3-0 victory over Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.

The Edo Queens, however, ended their second match in a goalless draw with Masar FC of Egypt to lead Group B.

The Nigerian team needed a draw to qualify for the semifinals of the soccer event. (NAN)