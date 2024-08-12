Esan’s tenure as HoS exemplary – Tinubu

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, described Mrs Folashade Esan tenure as Head of Service (HoS) as exemplary.

The President made the remark at the valedictory session in her honour during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

The President said Esan’s leadership of the civil service was profound, and that she carried out numerous reforms that repositioned the civil service.

He thanked Esan for her exemplary tenure, commitment, loyalty and great vision: “As she steps down, we express gratitude to her for her exemplary service to the nation.”

While bidding Esan farewell, the President swore in Mrs Esther Wilson-Jack, as the new HoS.

“You are stepping into a very big shoe. We pray that God will guide you and give you the wisdom to lead the civil service creditably,” said the President.

Esan, speaking to State House correspondents after bowing out, said she was grateful to God and the President for giving her the opportunity to serve the country.

“I appreciate Mr President for his king guidance, which he demonstrated beyond every doubt. I thank all the ministers I worked with.

“I would like to appeal to the public servants to put the interest of the nation first; with that we are sure of the progress of the nation,” SA he said.

Wilson-Jack said she was grateful to the President for appointing her as the HoS of the federation.

“I see it as a divine assignment and I had the opportunity to assure Mr President that by the grace of God I will not disappoint him.

“I come as a servant of all to work together not only with the permanent secretaries but also with the directors and the entire civil service to enable us deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” she said. (NAN)