P-Square Rift: Peter Okoye knocks brother Paul in an open-letter

igerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has slammed his twin Paul Okoye, aka RudeBoy, in an open-letter over repeated remarks that undermined his contributions

By Lynient Akotonou

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has slammed his twin Paul Okoye, aka RudeBoy, in an open-letter over repeated remarks that undermined his contributions to the defunct P-Square group.

The ace singer shared the emotion- ridden letter on his Instagram page, accusing Paul of constantly discrediting his contributions in P-Square, a group they co-founded and nurtured to stardom.

The letter reads in part : “My dear brother Paul, Just like I have told you several times, I am not in any competition with you or anybody else.

“However, seeing you grant countless interviews where you constantly discredit my efforts in the group that we both created and built together really speaks volumes.

“In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99% of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with TI “EjeaJo,” which I wrote, was a failure.

“You never acknowledged the other songs like “Get-Squared,” “Bizzy Body,” “Personally,” “Roll It,” “Temptation,” “Alingo,” “More than a Friend,” “Shekini,” “Say Your Love,” “Gimme Dat,” “Senorita,” “IGBEdu,” and a few others.

“Were these songs also considered failures as well? We both have talent, no doubt, and I have often praised you in our interviews for your songwriting ability.

” But instead of showing gratitude for my kind words, you seem to find satisfaction in rubbing it in my face, forgetting that it is by God’s grace that we have come this far.

“Rather than joining forces with me to reclaim our number 1 spot in the music industry, you chose to team up with Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group.

“You always look for opportunities to marginalize and humiliate me. You are always claiming to be P-SQUARE’s songwriter, composer, producer, singer, backup vocalist, in fact you are everything including P-SQUARE’s video director, band, promoter, manager, even the choreographer.

“You are the Author and Finisher of P-SQUARE! In fact, I dash you 100% of everything instead of the 99% you claim.”

Peter explained that contrary to his brother narratives , he had also written lots of songs that sold well, despite his brother citing only one song that didn’t do well.

According to Mr P, Rude Boy is doing everything for fans of “P-Square” to hate him , adding that fans will however hate the duo for disappointing them.

He lamented that they both did better on the global music stage as P-Square than they were doing now as solo artistes.

“So, my brother, let me ask you: Is Rudeboy or Mr P bigger and more successful than P-SQUARE today? Are we individually selling out arenas and stadiums like P-SQUARE used to?

“Are we topping world music charts with our songs as solo artistes? Do we command crowds and entertain massive audiences like P-SQUARE?,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the talented twin brothers-Peter and Paul started their music career in 1999 and dominated the African music industry before their separation in 2017.

They become solo artistes with Peter adopting the stage name Mr P and Paul adopted Rudeboy, releasing songs individually.

However, as the defunct PS-Square fans, alongside friends and other artistes continued to mount pressure on them to reconcile, in 2021 the duo decided to mend fences.

In November 2021, after the reconciliation, they performed some of their hit songs together at a show held at the Sierra Leone National Stadium in Freetown, which raised fans hope for a reemerging P-Square.

However, in a recent media interview, Paul( Rudeboy) said that the music group P-Square no longer exists. He said: “No, P-Square is no more.” (NAN)