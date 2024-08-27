Edo Poll: INEC records highest percentage of collection of PVCs 

Ahead of the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded what it described as the highest percentage of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a press release on Tuesday signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun mni, the Commission noted that out of the 184,438 new PVCs available, 125,928 cards were collected by voters representing 68.3% of the total.

Olumekun declared that this is the highest percentage of PVCs collected in five days since the Commission introduced the CVR ahead of off-cycle governorship elections in 2015.

He said,”As earlier announced by the Commission, Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) from the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo State would be available for collection at two levels. First, across all the 192 Wards from Thursday 22nd to Monday 26th August 2024. Secondly, in our 18 LGA offices.

“The Commission is pleased to announce the conclusion of the collection at Ward level. Learning from the lessons of previous collection of PVCs, the Commission has carefully packaged all the PVCs by Poling Units, Wards and LGAs. We also produced the collection register, providing details of the voters whose cards were ready for collection and uploaded same to our website.

“In addition, we contacted them using the addresses provided at the time of registration. As a result, out of the 184,438 new PVCs available, 125,928 cards were collected by voters representing 68.3% of the total. This is the highest percentage of PVCs collected in five days since the Commission introduced the CVR ahead of off-cycle governorship elections in 2015.

“A detailed breakdown of the collection by LGAs has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”

Meanwhile, he said that the collection will resume in our 18 LGA offices in Edo State from tomorrow Wednesday 28th August 2024 and end on Sunday 8th September 2024.

“We appeal to the remaining voters to pick up their PVCs in person from our LGA offices.

“The Commission reiterates its policy that no cards will be collected by proxy. Detailed information on the locations of our LGA offices is already available on our website,” he stated.