Ex-Minister lauds INEC on Freedom of Information

Mr Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for granting him access to data on accreditation of voters for the Nov. 11 Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship election.



Chidoka said this on his verified social media account, X – formerly known as Tweeter, following his request to INEC for the report, using the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

The former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that INEC deserved commendation for the action.



“Today marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of transparent and accountable governance.

“With gratitude and sense of national pride I announce that the INEC has complied with my Freedom of Information request, providing the BVAS report of voter accreditation for the recent Governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo.



“This unprecedented compliance by INEC is a testament to what can be achieved through persistent efforts and the courage to venture into uncharted territories.

“I extend my sincere thanks to INEC for their commitment to respecting our laws and upholding the principles of transparency and accountability,’’ he said.

Chidoka added: “This act signifies a hopeful beginning in our collective effort to ensure that government agencies are not just answerable to the law but also to the people they serve.

“I am pleased to inform Nigerians that the BVAS report was received in hard copy along with a certificate complying with section 84 of the Evidence Act (2011).

“Our journey towards a more democratic and transparent governance system is ongoing, and this development is a significant step in that direction.

“I look forward to sharing the insights from this report with all citizens, as we continue to work towards strengthening the foundations of our democracy.’’

“Together, let us embark on this path of enlightenment and change, for a future where the electoral process is not just a procedure, but a true reflection of the will of the people“.By Emmanuel Oloniruha(NAN)

