Donald Trump sworn in as U.S. president

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
8
Donald Trump has been sworn in as U.S. president after taking the oath of office in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

Trump swore the oath in a grand ceremony attended by his family, former U.S. presidents and dignitaries from the United States and abroad.

“The Golden Age of America begins right now,” he said in his inaugural speech.

“I will simply put America first,” Trump added. (dpa/NAN) 

