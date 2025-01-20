Speaker Abbas leads discourse on food security at 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue

…Maiha, Nzamujo, others to examine ways of boosting agric production

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen is at the top of eminent personalities who would on Thursday in Abuja brainstorm on the major factors inhibiting mass production, processing and distribution of food Nigeria.



According to a press release signed by the CEO of the Media Trust Group, Ahmed I. Shekarau, the Speaker has confirmed his participation as Special Guest of Honour at the 22nd Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme “Food Security: Availability or Affordability”.



The statement said that the founder and Director General of the Songhai Farms based in Benin Republic, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Nzamujo, has accepted to chair this year’s Dialogue, which will hold at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja. The Songhai Farm founder, renowned across West Africa for his excellence in agricultural production, is expected to share his experiences in various segments of the agricultural value chains, including the production of maggots to feed fish, production of variety of farm produce, as well as processing of many finished products such as soaps, baked foods, juices, jams, syrups, animal feed, etc.

Three eminent personalities who have expertise in various agric sectors are going to be the guest speakers, who would examine various steps that Nigeria needs to take in order to end the hunger threatening millions of its citizens, Shekarau said in the statement.



These personalities include the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who has been a livestock expert, managing a large-scale poultry and dairy farm in Kaduna, the Zaidi Farm, before his current appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



Also, among the guest speakers is Ms. Mira Mehta, an experienced executive in the agribusiness and consumer packaged goods sector of the economy. Ms. Mehta, the statement said, is the CEO of Tomato Jos, an entity she co-founded.



The third of the guest speakers is Architect Kabir Ibrahim, the National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN).



Other dignitaries expected at the 22nd Dialogue include The Farmer Governor of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, chairmen and members of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on Agriculture, and the Managing Director of Urban Shelter, Mrs. Saadiya Aminu.



The statement said that former state governors, president and members of the Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), the chairmen and members of various market associations as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from across the country, members of civil society organisations, development partners and diplomats are also expected at the event, which is open to the public for attendance.



The statement also disclosed that this year’s Dialogue will be combined with the presentation of winner of the 2024 Daily Trust Unsung Hero award, Alhaji Wada Abdullahi Kachako.



The statement further revealed that the event will be broadcast live on Trust Television, which is on StarTimes Channel 164; NigComSat’s Free TV; Moreplex 715; AVO TV; LIMEX World TV, YouTube, as well as on Trust Radio, which streams online.



The annual Daily Trust Dialogue is part of the Media Trust Group’s contributions to stimulating discussions by Nigerians and fellow Africans towards enhancing national, and indeed, African integration and cohesion, which are crucial for sustainable socio-political growth and economic development of Nigeria, and the African Continent at large.

Since 2002, Media Trust has hosted the annual public lecture series to discuss topical issues on various aspects of governance. The series of Dialogues had been attended by past Heads of Government, the leadership of the National Assembly as well as captains of commerce and industry, aside members of the diplomatic corps.



The Daily Trust Dialogue had equally been graced at different times by eminent personalities from across Africa. They include late former President of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings; and Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, former Prime Minister of Tanzania. Others are late Mrs. Winnie Mandela of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle; Dr. Mo Ibrahim, founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation; and Mrs. Samia Nkrumah, daughter of late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Several serving and past presidents of the Nigerian Senate and speakers of the House of Representatives, governors and deputy governors, also participated in the event over the years.