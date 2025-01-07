‘Die With A Smile’ by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars tops Billboard Chart

‘Die with a Smile’ by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ by Shaboozey coming in at second.

By Oladele Eniola

Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”, ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swins, and “APT.” by Rose and Bruno Mars are third, fourth and fifth respectively on the chart.

“That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams, “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, as well as “I Had Some Help” by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, are the other songs that occupied the sixth, seventh and eighth positions.

“Expresso” and “Taste”, songs by Sabrina Carpenter hold ninth and tenth positions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are rated every Tuesday of the week and are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, as well as online streaming in the United States. (NAN)