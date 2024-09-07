CSOs call on President Tinubu to come clean on the IGP tenure extension controversy! -Full text

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria are keenly watching, with concern, developments trailing the unresolved controversy surrounding the planned extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Egbetokun by President Tinubu. This controversy is indicative of broader issues within Nigeria’s law enforcement structure, touching on governance, legality, and the need for reform. CSOs and other stakeholders believe that the government’s approach will significantly impact the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stability and public trust in the institution. It’s essential for the government to navigate these waters carefully to avoid further stoking discontent within the police force and the general public .The situation surrounding a new letter of appointment purportedly for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) currently in circulation and the implications of tenure extension within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is complex and has stirred significant debate.

The letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), purportedly extending the tenure of the IGP, may have raised questions about its legitimacy and intent. The timing suggests a reactive measure following the ongoing discussions about police leadership and potential reforms. While the SGF plays a role in the administration of government appointments and may facilitate the process, the actual appointment of the IGP rests with the President of Nigeria. The President, based on consultation with and advice by the Police Council, formally appoints the IGP, usually with the approval of the National Assembly. The release of such a letter might be seen as “flying a kite,” a strategy to test public reaction or gauge interest in a proposed action before fully committing to it. This enables the government to assess the temperature of public sentiment regarding the tenure extension.

If President Tinubu has not assented to the bill extending the tenure of the IGP, questions arise about where the authority for such an extension derives. Without presidential approval, any move to extend the IGP’s tenure could be viewed as legally dubious. The planned extension has the potential to create tension and dissatisfaction within the NPF, particularly among officers who might feel their career advancement is being undermined. This could lead to internal discontent and indiscipline, negatively impacting police morale and effectiveness.

Given that IGP Egbetokun has reached the age of retirement according to extant public service rules and the Police Act 2020, we, CSOs and many other stakeholders believe he should be replaced to ensure adherence to established regulations and to promote capable leadership within the force.

Signed:

RULAAC – Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) BudgIT Foundation Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) State of the Union (SOTU) Tax Justice and Governance Platform

