Ododo, Information Minister, Other Stakeholders Laud Kogi’s Groundbreaking Annual Media Report

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration in Kogi State has received widespread praise for its pioneering Annual Media Performance Report, a first of its kind for the state.

The comprehensive report, which tracks the media coverage of the administration from January 2024 to January 2025, has been hailed as a milestone in promoting transparency, accountability, and strategic communication in governance.

It has drawn commendations from key stakeholders, including political figures, media professionals, and communication experts both within and outside the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo expressed pride in the report, emphasizing its importance as a testament to his administration’s commitment to open governance.

In his foreword to the report, the Governor highlighted the crucial role of clear and accessible communication in fostering public trust, noting that the report serves not only as a record of achievements, but also as a tool to engage the people of Kogi in a meaningful and transparent manner.

According to Governor Ododo, this initiative represents a significant step toward building a brighter future for the state through effective communication and governance.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, also extended his commendation by praising the report as a prime example of the critical role of tracking government activities and using the media to inform decision-making.

Idris emphasized that this approach would help the government identify the most effective platforms for promoting its initiatives and recognize areas where improvements may be needed.

He commended Ismaila Isah, the Special Adviser on Media and his team for their exceptional work and expressed confidence that the initiative would lead to continued success in Kogi State’s communication strategies.

Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, also lauded the report, highlighting its significance in reshaping the narrative surrounding government reportage in Kogi State.

She commended the shift in the reportage of the activists in the state through a proactive approach in ensuring that the media tells the government’s story.

Ayoade emphasized the role of the report in documenting the administration’s impact and ensuring that future generations have access to accurate records of the state’s progress.

Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, praise the report, noting the importance of teamwork in its success.

He highlighted the collaboration between the media team and government officials, saying that it exemplified how effective government communication could be achieved through shared effort.

Fanwo expressed confidence that this initiative would further enhance the state’s media practices and public engagement, promoting transparency and accountability by documenting history.

Hajia Zainab Suleiman Okino, a former Commissioner for Information in Kogi State and Chairperson of the Editorial Board of Blueprint Newspapers, commended the report, emphasizing that it serves as a historic record of Governor Ododo’s impact in Kogi State.

She acknowledged the report’s value in safeguarding the administration’s legacy, ensuring that its achievements are documented for future generations.

She noted the significance of the report in shaping the state’s communication history.

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, Registrar of Baze University, Abuja and communications scholar also praised the report for its innovation, calling it a groundbreaking approach in showcasing the government’s responsibility and achievements.

He remarked that this report sets a new standard for future government communication efforts and could serve as an inspiration for media consultants, media advisers, and public relations professionals.

Adeniyi noted the exceptional nature of the report, which will undoubtedly influence future communication strategies across the country.

Ademu Seidu Haruna, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council, also applauded the report, noting its ability to facilitate productive communication between the government and the media.

Seidu emphasized the report’s importance in promoting transparency and accountability, providing a comprehensive analysis of the administration’s media presence.

He commended Ismaila Isah for his efforts in ensuring effective linkage between the government and the media.

Yabagi Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly emphasized the importance of the report in improving media practices and the state’s public image.

He described it as a prime example of how media metrics, monitoring, and evaluation can significantly enhance communication strategies. Mohammed suggested that the report could serve as valuable educational material for mass communication students, helping to elevate media literacy in the state.

Michael Abu, Chief Press Secretary to the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State and Publisher of The Nigerian Post, recognized the report’s novelty and thoroughness. Abu, who has worked in Kogi’s media space for over two decades, expressed his admiration for the meticulous tracking and monitoring of government media activities.

He praised the report as a comprehensive tool that provides valuable information for media professionals and researchers alike, further enhancing the credibility and transparency of the government’s actions.

Comrade Yusuf Itopa, Chief Press Secretary to the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State and Managing Director of Graphics Newspaper, also lauded the report as a major achievement in media history.

He commmended Ismaila Isah’s innovation in meticulously documenting government activities, noting the invaluable resource it provides for public access.

Itopa also highlighted how the report’s comprehensive media tracking will shape future communication strategies and ensure greater transparency in government reporting.

Hajia Yusuf Nana Hauwa, Director-General of Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation, expressed her approval of the report’s detailed media evaluation.

She emphasized that the report’s in-depth analysis contributes to a more informed and engaged public, setting a new standard for government reporting in Kogi State.

Nana Hauwa also described the effort as a significant step forward in enhancing transparency and accountability in the state’s media landscape.

Yahaya Adam, General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Lokoja, commended the report for its ability to ensure accountability in the reporting of the Governor’s activities.

Adam stressed that the report’s comprehensive tracking and evaluation of media coverage would contribute to more accurate and transparent reporting of government actions, benefiting both the public and the government.