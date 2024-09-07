2027: How not to crucify Deputy Speaker Kalu

By Our Correspondent

When the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would win Abia state come 2027, countless voices attacked him, especially online.

But a short while later, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, made a similar statement concerning Lagos state.

Rhodes-Vivour boasted that his party will not only win the presidential election in 2027, but also take over Lagos from the APC.

Now the voices that attacked and condemned the Honourable Deputy Speaker for the innocuous statement he made on Abia have gone quiet, and no one has come out to attack Rhodes-Vivour for saying exactly the same thing about Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour’s statement on Lagos was even worse than what Kalu said about Abia, because the Deputy Speaker acknowledged that while the governor, Alex Otti, has performed well, Abians will reward President Tinubu for his good deeds and kindness to the state, by giving power to the APC in the state come 2027.

But Rhodes-Vivour in his statement, outrightly wrote off the government of Lagos state as having failed.

And so sane minds and right thinking people are asking, where are those who condemned the Deputy Speaker for merely saying something any other politician would say about their party’s chances of winning any state in the country?