Garrison Commander tasks soldiers on skills to survive, defeat enemies

By Sumaila Ogbaje/Kennedy Sheyin

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, has emphasised the need for soldiers to have the necessary skills to survive and defeat the enemies on the battle field.

Isoni, represented by the Garrison’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Suleman Tilawan, stated this at the opening of the 2025 Corporals and Below Competition in Abuja on Monday.

He said the competition which involves combat swimming, obstacle crossing, weapon handling, map reading, compass navigation and drills was organised to improve the professional competence and combat proficiency of the soldiers.

The commander, who urged soldiers to prioritise training in order to keep fit, added that it was their responsibility to prepare themselves through practical training.

“The essence of training is for you to operate in the field.

“We are not interested in going back to theory; we want people that will bring their experience on what you people are going to face out there.

“It is becoming very disgraceful that these people are coming from the bush, ragtag militia and they are going to kill you.

“All they are doing is just to carry rifles and the will attack and they will succeed. You will carry rifles, carry weapons and you will still run away!

“We are here to ensure that you get the skills you need to survive, to defeat enemies, if that thing is not in you, then you are wasting your time here,’’ he said.

The Garrison Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Ndareke Orok, said the competition was designed to showcase dedication, resilience, and professionalism that defined them as a force.

According to him, the competition is intended to improve professional and combat proficiency of soldiers as well as test their physical prowess, foster teamwork, improve tactical capabilities, and uphold army values.

Orok, who thanked the commander for providing the resources and environment to conduct the event in spite other competing demands, commended the Guards Brigades for providing the facilities for the competition.

“As we progress with today’s event, let us remain focused, respectful, and determined. May this competition serve as another stepping stone towards building a stronger and more united Nigerian army,’’ he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)