Army’s inter-brigade competition begins in Kogi

The 2 Division Inter-Brigade Corporal and Below Competition 2025, aimed at promoting professionalism, team spirit and readiness, has commenced in Kogi.

By Stephen Adeleye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the weeklong competition is being hosted by the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, headquarters, Charimaigumeri Barracks Lokoja.

The participating brigades include, 4 Brigade Benin, 12 Brigade Lokoja, 22 Armoured Brigade Ilorin, 32 Artillery Brigade Akure, 42 Engineer Brigade Ede and 2 Division Garrison Ibadan.

In his address, the Commander 12 Brigade, Brig. -Gen. Kasim Sidi, said the competition was to prepare corporals and below for more challenging responsibilities.

According to him, this year’s competition will feature a range of exercises designed to test soldiers’ skills in areas such as drills, skill at arms, map reading, combat swimming, endurance/obstacle training, and shooting.

The commander noted that six formations and units from 2 Division are participating in the competition, including female soldiers, to promote diversity and inclusivity.

“As the Nigerian Army continues to professionalize, training has continued to assume greater emphasis.

“Fortunately, we have a Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who has made training a key objective in his command philosophy.

“Accordingly, the Chief of Army Staff has supported us fully by making available resources required for effective training,” he said

Brig. Gen. Sidi stressed that the Nigerian Army’s training activities were designed to enhance combat proficiency, leadership skills, and teamwork among soldiers.

According to Sidi, “the only way to bleed less in wartime is to sweat more in peacetime.

The commandercommended the competing formations for their efforts in preparing their soldiers for the competition.

The Special Guest of Honour, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu, Commander, Command Naval Drafting, who declared the competition open, described the event as a significant milestone not just for the Nigerian Army but also the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to Yakubu, the competition brought together soldiers from various brigades to engage in friendly competition, fostering a spirit of unity, discipline, and excellence.

Yakubu commended the 12 Brigade’s leadership for demonstrating unwavering commitment to enhancing the professionalism of military personnel, particularly at the grassroots level.

He stressed that the improved security situation in Kogi was a testament to the concerted efforts of the 12 Brigade and other sister agencies.

“The competition is not just a test of physical strength or skills but also a demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s core values, including courage, integrity, and teamwork,” he said.

Yakubu urged participants to give their best, not just for personal glory but for the honour of their respective brigades.

The event was attended by heads of sister security agencies such as the Commander NNS Lugard, Commodore Tamuno Senibo; representatives of Department of State Security Services (DSS), the Police, NSCDC, FRSC, Immigration, Correctional Service, and Fire Service, among others. (NAN)