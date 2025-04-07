Insecurity: COAS meets stakeholders in Plateau, sues for peace 

Following the attacks on some communities in Plateau, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has convened a peace meeting with stakeholders in the area.

By Polycarp Auta

Oluyede met with the stakeholders on Monday in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, which came under the recent attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Ruwi, Josho, Daffo, Manguna and other communities of the LGA.

More than 40 persons were killed, 383 houses were destroyed, and 1,000 persons were displaced following the attack.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang had described the attacks and killings as a coordinated crime sponsored by conflict merchants and not farmer-herder clashes.

Addressing the stakeholders, Oluyede said that the meeting was part of a Non-kinetic approach towards ensuring peaceful coexistence in Bokkos and environs.

The COAS called on the residents of the locality to be tolerant, forgive each other, and embrace peace at all times.

He promised that troops would continue to be neutral, professional, and fair to all irrespective of tribe and religion.

He, however, said this could only be possible if the people made concerted efforts to cooperate with the authorities.

“The security agencies can deploy battalion of troops to Bokkos, and yet we may not achieve the desired peace.

“The security agencies don’t have the number to deploy personnel to everywhere, so we must learn to coexist together as a people.

“Peace in Bokkos and Plateau is possible, but that can be achieved only when we all agree to eschew violence and embrace peace,” he said.

The COAS also assured the people that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would be arrested and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The COAS, however, promised to deploy more security personnel to the affected communities to protect lives and property

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), thanked the COAS for organising the meeting.

Oyinlola, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, said that the stakeholders’ engagement was apt, considering the rising security challenges in the locality.

He promised to collaborate with other security agencies towards ensuring a peaceful farming season in the area.

Also speaking, Mr Alo Raymond, the District Head of Manguna, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the recent attacks.

Raymond also alleged that the consistent attacks on the communities were geared towards land grabbing.

The district head, who called for deployment of more security personnel to the communities, vowed that the inhabitants would not abandon their land for others to take over.

He also called on government at all levels to support the more than 1,000 residents displaced as a result of the attacks.

NAN reports that the meeting had in attendance government officials, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and representatives of youths and women groups.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)