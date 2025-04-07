JNI condemns killing of 60 people in Plateau 

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has condemned the unwarranted killing of 60 people in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has condemned the unwarranted killing of 60 people in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the JNI Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, on Monday in Kaduna.

Aliyu said, “It is very depressing, to have read after experiencing relative stability and peace on the Plateau, the unwarranted killings of 60 people in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

“The JNI under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has monitored very closely the security relapse on the Plateau and condemned in its entirety the attempted return to the former dark-days of bloodbath.

” As we have always stated, human life is sacred and should be treated as such.”

According to him, the recent killing spree in Bokkos is worrisome, saying,” we fear that the way things are going, if not well-managed, it can lead to anarchy.”

He, therefore, called on the government to rise to the occasion and act decisively.

Aliyu said, “JNI reiterates that criminals must not be emboldened in whatever disguise and acts of criminalities must be adequately penalised.”

He also disclosed that on Monday, there was a report of the killing of 16 people in Augie Local Government Area, in Kebbi.

Also, about 50 people, including women and children were kidnapped in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Aliyu added, “For how long would these repeated incidents continue to occur uninterrupted, Isn’t it time that Nigerians and the security agents are more proactive, instead of reactive.

“It is with utmost concern that the JNI calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the existing laws of the land.

“We call on the Federal Government as well as the Plateau, Kebbi and Katsina State Governments, to as a matter of utmost urgency, to intensify efforts in enhancing intelligence gathering and prompt dissemination and appropriate usage.”

According to him, JNI is also seeking an increase in security measures and support to security men in discharging their responsibilities.

Aliyu said, “We call on all to propagate peace, equity and justice, for no one has the right of living over and above the other citizens in Nigeria.

“We cannot be humans without humanity.

“The Sultan of Sokoto, commiserates with the immediate families and the affected state governments.

“He prays for Allah’s apt intervention in the security situation of our dear country.”(NAN)





