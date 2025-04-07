No court confirmed Aniebonam’s leadership – Ondo NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, says no court has confirmed Dr Boniface Aniebonam as the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, and Dr Agbo Major,

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, says no court has confirmed Dr Boniface Aniebonam as the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, and Dr Agbo Major, as National Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by a faction of the party challenging the leadership of the duo.

Justice M.A. Hassan ruled that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, affirming that internal party issues such as leadership and membership were beyond judicial intervention.

Mr Peter Olagookun, the state Chairman of NNPP, in an interview with NAN on Monday in Akure, said the duo could not lay claim to the leadership of the party since the court did not address the merit of the case.

“What happened at the court that day was very clear; a Federal High Court, Abuja, through Justice M. A. Hassan never made any comments on the merits of the case before it, as it stated that it has no jurisdiction.

“So, the court declined jurisdiction in the matter.

“Aniebonam and his team are no longer members of our party, the NNPP; they have since been expelled from the party.

“This group of people just go on the media to misinform and mislead Nigerians about the court judgment.

“So, we urge Nigerians to ignore them when they lay claim to the leadership of our party,” he said.

According to him, the court did not make any pronouncement on conferring legitimacy on any so-called board of trustees.

Olagookun, who is also the Chairman of State Chairmen Forum, South-West Zone, added that the court declined jurisdiction on the case before it on the ground that it was an internal party affairs.

“Go to INEC portal to check who is the National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), you will see that Dr Ahmed Ajuji is the authentic National Chairman of the party and his executives are authentic.

“Also, check the logo that they are using, you will see that it is not the authentic logo of the party.

“Nigerians and the media houses should stop taking them seriously but keep faith with the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP under the leadership of Dr Ahmed Ajuji as the National Chairman and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kankwaso as the National Leader of the Party.

"NNPP is the only the formidable oppositions party in the country that is ready to dislodge APC and restore the lost glory of the country," he said.