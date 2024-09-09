Crash: First Lady sympathises with Gov. Bago, Niger people

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property following an oil tanker explosion that led to the death of 37 people in Niger

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The First Lady in a statement, sympathized with Gov. Umar Bago and the people of Niger.

“I commiserate with Gov. Bago, and the people of Niger on the tragic loss of lives and properties which occurred on Sunday as a result of the tanker explosion.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially the people of Agaie Area in North-Central Local Government Area of the state.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grant the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“May Allah grant them all Aljannah Firdaus.

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) said a fatal road mishap that occurred at KM 02, Koriagi village, Agaei, Lapai-Bida route, Niger.

The accident, the corps said, was as a result of speed violation.

The accident, which eventually led to loss of control and ended up in an inferno happened at exactly 04:40am on Sunday, involved 55 male adults.

The corps said 37 passengers were killed while 18 were rescued with various degrees of injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crash involved four vehicles, a DAF tanker, two DAF trucks and a toyota car.

The tanker, loaded with petrol, was travelling from Lagos to Kano, and was reportedly driving against the legal speed limit when the driver lost control of the wheels and fell on the highway.

The impact resulted in an inferno that burnt down the vehicle.

While the trailer was in flames, another DAF truck conveying cows and humans, also crashed onto the burning tanker.

The other two vehicles, a toyota and the another DAF truck also crashed onto the inferno.

All the affected vehicles got burnt down completely.(NAN)