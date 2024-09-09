Golf: Omonohio emerges champion of 2024 GEJ Lady Captain’s Inaugural

Godfrey Omonohio have emerged champion of the 2024 Lady Captain’s Inaugural tournament at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Golf Club, Abuja.

By Victor Okoye



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day tournament was in honour of Isabella Ajuzie, the newly inaugurated Lady Captain of the Club.

The tourney which climaxed on Sunday, saw no fewer than 200 golfers slugging it out for honours in the various categories.

Omonohio playing off handicap 9 and returning a gross score of 73 and 64 net over 18 holes, notched the event’s highest prize.

An elated Omonohio told newsmen that he was not surprised to have emerged as champion of the tournament, adding that winning was a culture for him.

“I have been playing this game for so many years now and have won several tournaments. Golf is all about consistency. This is my home and I understand the Golf course very well.

“There’s really no magic to playing golf. It’s just about you doing the needful and practicing on a daily basis. I had been preparing for this game

“However, it could have been anybody’s game as everyday may not be good for you, but I am happy to have emerged as the overall winner today,” he said.

In the men’s division 1 category for handicap 0 – 14, Stephen Icha emerged the best gross winner, after playing off handicap 9 with a gross score of 76 and 67 net.

While, Solomon Nwaigwe who played off handicap 19 with a 81 gross and 62 net, won the prize for the best net.

In the ladies division 1 category, Abigail Igbuku emerged winner after playing off handicap 26, with a gross score of 96 and 70 net.

In the Auxiliary award category, Philip Kuma won the prize for the longest drive in the men’s, category, while Christiana Emmanuel won the women’s category.

Also, Solomon Nwaigwe won the prize for nearest to the pin in the men’s category.

The GEJ Lady Captain, Isabella Ajuzie expressed joy at the end of event, adding that it was a successful tournament and an awesome experience.

“I will say my event was a huge success, as we had over 200 entries and had to spread the tournament over two days to accommodate the number of golfers who participated.

“I am so overwhelmed with the number of people that came to celebrate me and it just shows me how much people love you.

“I want to specially appreciate all my friends that came from outside the country as well as those who came from across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“We also thank God for blessing us with a good weather. God indeed held the heavens to honour my day even though it rained in other parts of the city,” she said.

Ajuzie noted that the inaugural tournament was a curtain-raiser for all tournaments which the club intends to organise for the year, adding that her tenure promises to be an eventful one.

“We will soon be holding our end-of-the-year championship and thereafter, I will be holding my Ladies Open.

“We also have several other tournaments which we intend to organise at the club during my tenure and we will inform the public in due course,” she said.(NAN)