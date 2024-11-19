Court remands man, 37, for alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one James Gabriel, 37, alleged to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

By Vivian Ibobo

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one James Gabriel, 37, alleged to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Gabriel, ordered his remand at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until his trial on Dec. 19.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11, at Sanyaolu Street, Oworoshoki, Lagos.

Iberedem alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted the eight-year-old girl, name withheld.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 261, 263 (1)of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sexual assault attracts three years jail term while sexual assault by penetration is punishable with life imprisonment if convicted. (NAN)