Cybersecurity bedrock of NAF’s operational readiness – CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says cybersecurity is the bedrock of operational readiness and the key to mission success of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Abubakar said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the opening of NAF’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training.

He said the training was a vital initiative that would highlight the future of national security in the increasingly interconnected world, where artificial intelligence and advanced technologies play pivotal roles.

According to him, the integration of technology into warfare has ushered in a new era where digital bits and bytes are as formidable as physical bullets and bombs.

“The integrity of our nation’s defence systems, the security of our communications, and the sanctity of our data depend on the strength and resilience of our cybersecurity framework.

“For the NAF, which has distinguished itself as being more technological advanced than other services, cybersecurity is not just an IT concern; it is the bedrock of our operational readiness and the key to mission success.”

The CAS also said that the workshop would serve as a vital part of NAF’s efforts at ensuring that its personnel were equipped to meet the demands of securing the nation’s collective cyber environment.

He added that the recent global events had highlighted the severe consequences of cyberattacks, which could disrupt critical operations and undermine national security.

He disclosed that NAF’s platforms depended on secure digital communications, making them vulnerable to potential hijacking or operational disruptions.

According to him, these vulnerabilities emphasise the urgent need for a proactive and robust approach to cybersecurity within our ranks, which is precisely the focus of our gathering here today.

“Cybersecurity is a continuous journey that demands vigilance, ethical conduct, and a commitment to protecting our nation’s digital infrastructure.

“Let us continue to build a resilient cybersecurity posture that will enable us to stand ready against any threat, known or unknown that may arise in the digital age.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Communications and Information System, NAF, AVM Suleiman Usman, said the training was designed to equipped personnel with the necessary knowledge and tools to protect both physical borders and digital frontiers.

Usman explained that the training had dominated CAS’ strategic intent to develop and sustain optimal operational effectiveness in the NAF.

He said the cybersecurity training was an essential part of their collective mission to secure the integrity of NAF’s information networks.

“Cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever, hence the need for robust and resilient cybersecurity measures against evolving threats becomes ostensible.

“We are not just guarding the airspace but also protecting data, communications and systems that are integral to the success of every mission we undertake,” he said.

In his lecture titled, “Global Trends and Pillars of Cybersecurity for NAF”, Dr Asogbon Godwin, said that NAF must develop comprehensive cyber security policies and laws that addressed various types of cybercrimes.

He said that the cybercrimes include hacking, identity theft, phishing, and malware attacks.

Godwin urged the air force to invest in raising awareness about cybercrime risks and best practices for staying safe online and training investigators and prosecutors on digital forensics and other technical skills needed to investigate cybercrimes.

He also advised NAF to void ‘Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) police and also practice Zero Trust Principle.(NAN)