Confusion as 2baba announces separation from wife, Annie Macaulay

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as “2Baba”, has announced separation from his wife, actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

By Taiye Olayemi



2Baba revealed this in a statement via his verified Instagram page, @official2Baba, on Sunday.



He wrote: “Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS.



“WELL THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG…. I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW.



“AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE… I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY.. NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE’S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE.

“STAY BLESSED MY PEOPLE. I LOVE YOU ALL.”



However, few minutes after the post on his page that he and Annie had separated, the musician disowned the post, saying his page was hacked.



“My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control #onelove!,”the post read.



Shockingly again, 2Baba in a live video, said, “Yo my people men, nobody hacked my account, na me talk wetin I won talk. You understand. I come in peace.”



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Innocent Idibia got married to Annie Macaulay-Idibia in 2012. (NAN)

