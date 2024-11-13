Conferment Of Honorary Degree At Heim Weldios University Benin Republic

On November 1, 2024, Heim-Weldios University in Porto-Novo, Benin Republic, proudly hosted its annual matriculation, convocation, and conferment of honorary degrees ceremony. This grand event was a celebration of academic excellence, community impact, and outstanding contributions in various fields. Among the distinguished honorees were five remarkable individuals whose extraordinary achievements and dedication have set them apart as leaders in their respective domains.

Dr. Femi Branch – Doctor of Philosophy in Arts (Honoris Causa)

Renowned as an actor, filmmaker, playwright, poet, and education advocate, Dr. Femi Branch has made a significant mark in the Nigerian arts scene. With an acting career spanning over three decades, he has starred in more than 300 movies and numerous stage performances, captivating audiences with his versatility. His acclaimed works, including leading roles in “Domino” and “House of Ga’a,” highlight his prowess and dedication to the arts. Beyond acting, Dr. Branch is a published author and cultural ambassador whose philanthropic initiatives, such as the H.O.P.E. Rural Empowerment Initiatives and Educore Impact Organization, underscore his commitment to education and community development.

2. Dr. Aderinsola Awofala (Chef Derin) – Doctor of Philosophy in Arts (Honoris Causa)

A household name in Nigeria’s culinary world, Dr. Aderinsola Awofala, affectionately known as Chef Derin, has built a successful career marked by resilience and innovation. Starting from modest beginnings, Chef Derin honed his craft and rose to prominence, establishing Purple Bistro as a leading restaurant in Lagos. His story of overcoming personal and professional challenges exemplifies his dedication and entrepreneurial spirit. Chef Derin’s brand continues to expand, promoting not only culinary excellence but also inspiring future chefs and restaurateurs across the region.

3. Dr. Oladapo Segun (KaganTech) – Doctor of Philosophy in Information Technology (Honoris Causa)

Dr. Oladapo Segun, known popularly as Kagan, is Nigeria’s leading tech content creator, celebrated for his in-depth knowledge of digital image technology and color theory. With over a decade of experience, Kagan has built a significant following through his engaging tech reviews and social media insights. His work transcends content creation, encompassing web design, social media management, and cryptocurrency trading. Kagan’s influence as a tech expert and his drive to educate and entertain have solidified his position as a visionary within the tech industry.

4. Dr. Adetoun Onajobi (JustAdetoun) – Doctor of Philosophy in Humanitarian Ethics and Advocacy (Honoris Causa)

A beacon of hope and a relentless advocate for social justice, Dr. Adetoun Onajobi, widely known as JustAdetoun, has spent the past decade championing the rights of marginalized communities. As a pediatric nutritionist, philanthropist, worship minister, and activist, her multifaceted approach has impacted countless lives. Through her Feed a Child Community Initiative and other philanthropic endeavors, JustAdetoun has provided education, mentorship, and essential resources to underprivileged children and their families. Her advocacy work extends to policy lobbying and community mobilization, promoting gender equality and fostering social cohesion.

5. Dr. Chief Suo Chapele – Doctor of Philosophy in Journalism (Honoris Causa)

Dr. Suo Chapele has carved out her place in the history of African sports journalism as the continent’s first female pidgin football commentator. Her vibrant commentary and insights as a brand ambassador for 1xbet Nigeria and esports analyst for EA Sports FC have inspired a new generation of women in media. As an MC and actress, Dr. Chapele’s career reflects a commitment to amplifying diverse voices and challenging norms within the sports and entertainment industries.

This celebration at Heim-Weldios University marks not just an acknowledgment of personal achievements but a call to inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence and impactful contributions to society.