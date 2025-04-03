Govt, Business Leaders Meet In Abuja for Infrastructure April 10

All is now set for the third edition of the annual infrastructure dialogue organised by Deutsche Partners Holding (DPH) Ltd, to drive conversation and interest in filling the infrastructure deficit in the Nigerian economy.

Holding on April 10 at the Yar’Adua Center, this year’s edition of the infrastructure dialogue is themed ‘Financing Sustainable Energy and Agriculture Infrastructure for Economic Development.’ It will be chaired by a former governor of Adamawa State, Engr. Boni Haruna with former President of the Senate, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, as the special guest of honour.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and his Agriculture counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, are expected to deliver seminal papers on the infrastructure gap in the power and agriculture sectors of the economy.

Also expected at the event are the Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda, the Chief Executive Officer of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr Abba Aliyu, the Managing Director of Simba Energy, Chief Vinay Grover, the Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayrakter, and his Australian counterpart, Ambassador Leitani Bin-Juda, among other foreign and indigenous business leaders who are looking to take advantage of the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria to boost their business offerings.

The dialogue will also focus on how to bridge the financing gap in energy and agriculture using development finance institutions as well as seek ways to ensure sustainable government policies to ensure the recovery of the infrastructural gap and enhance the national economy.

Commenting on the dialogue, Managing Partner of DPH, Engr Onuoha Nnachi said the event aims to ensure the strengthening of public-private partnership (PPP) structures for long term infrastructure development as well as explore the economic benefits of compressed natural gas and renewable energy for economic growth of the country.

According to him, “the high-level dialogue will bring together key decision makers, government officials, financial experts and institutions, business leaders to explore innovative solutions towards financing the development of sustainable infrastructure.”

Engr. Nnachi noted that the event “is a must-attend for forward-thinking individuals looking to drive impactful investments and policies in Nigeria’s infrastructure space,” adding that it will also “provide the opportunity for policy makers and business leaders to network , learn and collaborate on solutions to the infrastructure gap for national growth.

“This is the third in the infrastructure dialogue series and looking back, these conversations have helped us to keep the issue of infrastructure deficit on the front burner of national economic discourse, ensuring that business leaders and policy makers have regular conversations on how to plug these gaps for the sake of our national economy. This year, we shall focus on the gaps in power and agricultural gap and it is interesting that many of the registered participants are players in power and agriculture infrastructure development. we hope that through them, we shall be able to build resilience t fill these gaps,” he added.