Fed Poly Ayede Celebrates Growth at 3rd Matriculation Ceremony

In a momentous celebration marked by optimism and progress, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Engr. Dr. Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, FNSE, delivered an inspiring matriculation speech at the institution’s 3rd Matriculation Ceremony held at the TETFund Auditorium, Iresapupa. The event heralded the official induction of over 574 new students into the school’s vibrant academic community.

As dignitaries, academic staff, and parents gathered to mark the occasion, Dr. Abdul-Hameed commended the newly admitted students for their hard work and commitment, emphasizing that their journey had only just begun. “You have earned your place here through sheer determination,” he stated, reaffirming the Polytechnic’s commitment to providing quality education and skills essential for the workforce.

Reflecting on the institution’s rapid growth since its inception in March 2021, Dr. Abdul-Hameed noted that Federal Polytechnic Ayede has quickly become a leading choice for students seeking technical and vocational education. Thriving amidst challenges, the Polytechnic now offers 12 accredited National Diploma programs, with plans for expansion that include the anticipated launch of the Office Technology and Management program.

To support students’ educational endeavors, the Polytechnic has initiated a financial aid scheme, benefiting 44 students through the NELFUND loan program. Dr. Abdul-Hameed expressed hope for greater funding opportunities, aiming to assist more students in future disbursements.

The Rector underscored the institution’s commitment to faculty development, highlighting various training opportunities, sponsorships for higher education, and continuous professional development initiatives. “A well-trained faculty is the cornerstone of academic excellence,” he added, reiterating the importance of investing in the staff who will mentor the next generation of leaders.

Dr. Abdul-Hameed also addressed recent unsettling reports regarding the safety of the Polytechnic’s infrastructure, firmly stating, “I categorically refute the misleading media claims about a building collapse. Our students are safe, and necessary repairs are underway.” His comments sought to reassure parents and stakeholders of the institution’s unflinching focus on student welfare and safety.

In his conclusion, Dr. Abdul-Hameed encouraged the new students to embrace the values of discipline and innovation, asserting that their time at Federal Polytechnic Ayede would equip them with the skills required to make a meaningful impact in society. He urged the staff and stakeholders to remain committed to the Polytechnic’s mission, pledging to further elevate the institution among Nigeria’s premier polytechnics.

As the day unfolded, dignitaries from surrounding institutions and traditional leaders at the event includes, Aresa-Pupa of Iresa-Pupa, Oba Moses Olayiwola Ajiboye JP, Ajiboye III; Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Engr. Dr. Sani Man Yahya, represented by Deputy Rector (Academics), Alhaji I. A. Lawal; Rector, Federal Polytechnic Offa, Engr. Dr. Kadiri Kamoru Oluwatoyin represented by Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr. Mrs..Mulikatu Aliu; Provosts of Federal College of Education, Iwo, Prof. R. A. Adebayo represented by the Registrar, Alhaji Yusuf Aderibigbe; Prof. Dayo Shobowale, the Proprietor of DABOS Polytechnic, Osogbo, Osun State and former Deputy Rector (Academics) at Federal Polytechnic Ede, Dr. I. A. Adelabu, all congregated

to celebrate this milestone, reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and support in Nigeria’s educational landscape.

With renewed determination and aspirations, Federal Polytechnic Ayede looks forward to shaping competent professionals ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow while continuing its journey of growth and excellence.