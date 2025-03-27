NOUN to Launch UNESCO Media Literacy Institute

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has affirmed its readiness for the launch of the newly established Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute, under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

This announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, during a visit by the Ambassador/Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Dr. Hajo Sani, at the NOUN headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Peters expressed his excitement about the establishment of the international institute within the University and thanked President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and other key stakeholders for their pivotal roles in making the project a reality. He emphasized that NOUN had already undertaken significant steps to ensure the success of the institute.

“The Institute has been fully integrated into our system, and we have had to go out of our way to make sure that it is sustainable,” he remarked.

While acknowledging that additional work remains before the official commencement of operations, Peters voiced his satisfaction with the favorable expert reports and called for continued support to overcome the remaining hurdles.

“We have received the report of the experts, and we are grateful that the result was favorable. We are also aware that this is just the first of the process, and in fact, there are so many hurdles. It is not yet uhuru, and we want to plead with the Ambassador that all what she has been trying to do to get the concurrence of the other various bodies within the UNESCO body will continue. We cherish that and plead for that,” he added.

To ensure financial autonomy, as recommended by experts, Peters revealed that NOUN had established a separate account for the institute, distinct from the university’s Treasury Single Account. This measure will facilitate easier auditing of the institute’s finances by sponsors.

Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor detailed the various frameworks NOUN has put in place for the successful takeoff of the Institute, ahead of UNESCO’s final approval expected in November 2025. He pointed out that NOUN, with its extensive network of 123 study centres across Nigeria, is ideally suited to host the institute.

“In terms of our delivery of the Institute, the National Open University of Nigeria is best suited to host this Institute, I must tell you. The whole of Nigeria we are present. We have about 123 study centres, so in terms of really having the spread that an Institute should have, no university in this country has that. That is one. So most of our content cannot just be delivered online, it can also be delivered physically within all those communities that I have said,” Peters explained.

He also discussed the institute’s planned programmes for the next five, ten, and fifteen years, focusing on UNESCO’s priority areas to ensure immediate relevance for the institute’s establishment. In addition to academic content, NOUN plans to build capacity through research and exchange programmes.

On her part, Ambassador Dr. Hajo Sani, emphasized the importance of the international institute to UNESCO, noting that even the UNESCO Secretary-General is eagerly anticipating its establishment in Nigeria.

“Even the UNESCO secretary is looking forward to seeing the establishment of this institute here in Nigeria. And it’s a milestone for us,” she said.

Sani, who is also the former Minister of Women Affairs, highlighted the significance of securing final approval for the institute during UNESCO’s General Conference in November. She praised the program, stressing that it will help Nigeria continue contributing its expertise in strategic areas of intellectual cooperation with the international community.

While commending NOUN’s efforts, Sani underscored the need for the University to actively engage in reviewing the draft agreement and safeguarding the institute’s autonomy. She reiterated the importance of maintaining the institute’s independence from interference by both the University and the Nigerian government.

She said,”I want to also not conclude without saying that there is a need for us to understand the importance of autonomy, which has already been reported and emphasized by the experts.

“Independence of the Institute through non-interference by both the University and the Federal Government of Nigeria has already been pointed out in the report. It’s very important. And this is really important, like I said, because what we need to do now is to emphasize strengthening the institute’s governance.”