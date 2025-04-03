Don’t truncate SDP structures for new members, state chairmen urge party leadership

The state chairmen of Social Democratic Party (SDP) have advised the party leadership to ensure that democratically-elected structures are not truncated to appease new members joining the party.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The state chairmen of Social Democratic Party (SDP) have advised the party leadership to ensure that democratically-elected structures are not truncated to appease new members joining the party.

The party helmsmen, under the aegis of SDP Forum of State Chairmen, in a communique issued after their meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Chairman of SDP in Lagos, Femi Ferrari, who read the communique, also advised the newly joined members to go to their respective electoral wards and state party secretariats to get registered as members, in line with the party’s constitution.

Ferrari said that the state chairmen welcomed the influx of new members to the party, including prominent politicians from across the country.

He also expressed the forum’s commitment to collaborating with the party leadership and new members to ensure SDP’s victory in the upcoming elections.

“We want to reiterate that new members will be admitted and registered through the party’s internal structures, led by the state chairmen; they cannot admit or register themselves as members of the party.

“We acknowledge that some structural adjustments may be necessary to accommodate the new members.

“However, fundamental issues, such as changes to the party’s name, logo, insignia, slogan or any drastic alterations to the party’s constitution or manifesto must not be undertaken lightly.

“Any such changes should be thoroughly discussed among the national executive committee (NEC) members before any action is taken,’’ he said.

Ferrari added that the forum also resolved that democratically-elected structures of the party at the state and national levels must not be truncated or dissolved to appease new joiners or at the whims of any individual or interest.

“Elected officials should be allowed to serve out their terms.

“The consultative and democratic cultures of SDP must be maintained and engaged in all decision making,’’ he said.

This, according to him, is important to ensure that the party is open to all Nigerians `fairly, transparently and equitably for all legitimate aspirations without subsuming SDP under the ambitions of individuals, sections or groupings or parochial interests’.

Ferrari expressed the forum’s vote of confidence in the SDP leadership, which includes Alhaji Shehu Gabam, the National Chairman and Dr Olu Agunloye, the National Secretary.

“We also extend our vote of confidence to our National Working Committee (NWC) and commend its members for their outstanding efforts in building and positively repositioning the party,” he said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the party’s Chairman in Plateau, Abubakar Dogara, emphasised that the SDP constitution states how new members of the party should be registered at the ward level.

“The SDP constitution is very clear about registration of new members. Whenever someone is interested in joining SDP, the first thing to do is to go back to his electoral ward.

“He will meets his ward chairman who will now register him into the registration booklet of the party and issue him a membership card.

“That is the normal procedure provided in the constitution,” Dogara said.

Chairman of SDP in Oyo State, Mr Michael Okunlade, also urged any individual wishing to join the party to do so with the spirit of togetherness, and not with the intention of hijacking it.

“We should work together to bring the change being expected by Nigerians,” Okunlade said. (NAN)