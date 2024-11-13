Zazzau: The “Pull Ourselves Down” Syndrome

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

As a proud daughter of Suleja, with a distinguished ancestry, I’m compelled to speak out against a pernicious tendency stifling our collective progress. My great-grandfather, a revered warrior alongside Makau during the epic exodus from Zaria, served as second-in-command to the Emir of Abuja. My grandfather, while holding the same position, further solidified our family’s ties with the royal family through strategic intermarriage. So this illustrious legacy adequately qualifies me to address Suleja’s plaguing challenges.

I often get criticized whenever I vocalize my concerns about Suleja. However, I firmly assert my right to express opinions as a mature, discerning citizen deeply invested in Suleja’s wellbeing.

Despite opportunities to leave, I’ve chosen to entrench my roots here, marrying and investing in its future. My maternal lineage traces back to Jikadawa, a community whose history speaks for itself in Suleja. I share this because I am passionate about our town and what it represents, even though there are aspects that deeply trouble me.

Suleja, historically known as Zazzau, embodies intriguing paradoxes. The term “Zazzau” has evolved from its origins as a noun, denoting geographic designation to a verb, symbolizing a sinister action. When a native utters the ominous phrase “zan maka zazzau” (I’ll do Zazzau to you), this denotes a caution or warning. Unfortunately, the “Zazzau” mindset, harbors majorly a darker aspect – an innate propensity to diminish or bring others down. This self-destructive trait has stifled Suleja’s progress. Most tragically, those who suffer the most are often the natives, who turn around undermining one another in a cycle too staggering to comprehend.

The pervasive ‘Zazzau’ mindset hinders Suleja’s prosperity, keeping it from becoming one of Nigeria’s wealthiest towns. The city’s land cession to Abuja – 70% without fair compensation – raises pressing questions. The answer may lie in a shocking truth: local saboteurs undermined efforts by individuals seeking justice, embodying the destructive, self-sabotaging ‘Zazzau’ mentality that perpetuates the status quo till date.

The rise of Suleja natives to influential positions often reveals a strong self-preservation instinct. Once established, they become barriers, hindering fellow indigenes from advancing to their level and perpetuating exclusivity. This phenomenon is likely evident in job referrals, where they may discourage employers, undermining their own community’s aspirations. Their predisposition to compete rather than collaborate has ravaged our community, squandering opportunities in government, education, and industry.

Lamentably, our politicians prioritize petty power struggles over their constituents’ collective development. Their fixation on supremacy battles spawns divisiveness, hindering progress and entrenching a perverse sense of accomplishment – where success is measured by opponents vanquished, rather than lives improved. This defining characteristic nurtures rivalries, sacrificing collaborations on the altar of personal ambition, leaving little actual progress.

I sympathise with our governors – from the late Engr. Abdulkadir Kure to the current governor, Umar Muhammad Bago – who inherit a fractured Suleja, beset by local leaders who prioritize rivalry over progress.. These self-serving power brokers flock to the governor’s office, not to advocate for Suleja’s development but to criticize others, sow discord and disseminate malicious rumors. The consequences are dire: initiatives stagnate, opportunities evaporate, and the town suffers.

One would think that those close to power would use their influence to bring positive change to Suleja. Instead, elders and youths alike are ensnared in petty squabbles and self-serving agendas. This endemic prioritization of individual interests over communal progress has culminated in the glaring absence of Ministerial or Senatorial representation from Suleja in recent history. This is a stark anomaly, considering Suleja’s plethora of qualified individuals.

Today, Suleja is finally witnessing development projects, thanks to governor’s independent visionary initiatives. Yet, indigenes, instead of showing gratitude, attempt to sabotage these projects. They would rather fight among themselves than encourage progress, perpetuating underdevelopment.

Fellow Suleja citizens, it is time to face reality. Amidst myriad challenges, hope still flickers, awaiting collective action to redirect our trajectory. Our politicians must set aside their differences and work together for Suleja’s benefit. Meetings with government officials should focus squarely on strategic partnerships, securing opportunities for our youth, and cultivating employment pathways. Those in positions of power should uplift others rather than hinder them.

Suleja, a town of immense potential, enables non-indigenes with limited resources to achieve remarkable entrepreneurial success. Conversely, Suleja natives, despite possessing equal capabilities, stagnate due to entrenched rivalries and individualistic tendencies. The collaborative approach adopted by non-indigenes successfully counters the pervasive ‘pull-down’ syndrome, which unfortunately remains prevalent among the native population.

Suleja’s renaissance hinges on identifying and rallying behind individuals who embody our collective aspirations. We must jettison the toxic syndromes of blackmail, lies, and petty rivalries.

As a proud Zazzau, I yearn for a shared sense of pride. To realize our collective pride, we must reimagine and redefine ‘Zazzau’ – infusing it with transformative values of unity, inclusive progress, selfless leadership and collective triumph.

Let’s own this call to action collectively – I’m inclusive in this imperative. Refrain from deflecting attention to my husband’s and brothers’ political histories, accomplishments or shortcomings. It’s time to shift focus from individuated blame to communal responsibility.

Let’s work together and make Suleja a beacon of hope once again.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja

