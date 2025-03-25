UTME: JAMB reschedules 2025 mock to April 10

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the date for the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from April 5 to April 10.

This is contained in a weekly bulletin of the board made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to the bulletin, the adjustment aimed to ensure all necessary preparations were completed, incorporating a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make the examination one of the best in history.

It said the rescheduling was also to accommodate the increased number of examination centres for the exercise.

“Originally set for Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Mock UTME will now take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025 while the main UTME would start from April 25, 2025.

“In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region, the board recognises the need for innovative measures to optimise the mock exercise’s intended purpose.

“Candidates are advised to stay tuned for the announcement regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about the location of their examination centre,” it said. (NAN)