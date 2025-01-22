COAS inaugurates counter terrorism, insurgency village at NDA

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt..-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday inaugurated a Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Village at the Nigerian Defence Academy

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt..-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday inaugurated a Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Village at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the village was inaugurated and named after the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The COAS also inaugurated the Army Wing’s auditorium; a 30-man Corporal and Below quarters and Commanding Officer’s house at the 37 NDA Demonstration Battalion.

Other projects were the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of a 500-capacity Cadets’ mess and 2x block of classrooms, administrative block and girls’ hostel at the NDA Boarding Secondary School.

Speaking to newsmen after inaugurating the projects, Oluyede, said, ”When the government gives resources, it is expected that the resources are channeled in the right direction.”

He explained that the village was aimed at adding value to the cadets and to showcase the current security challenges that the country was currently facing.

“The village is a place where the right and current scenarios could be painted to the cadets so that they can practice what they will be facing in the field.

“Particularly, the village is named after our former leader Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja of blessed memory who gave his all to Nigeria.

”He was very pragmatic and a first class field officer..

“Naming the village after him is quite apt and we are proud of him till eternity,”Oluyede said.

Describing the NDA as a place where future leaders of the Armed Forces of Nigeria were made.

The COAS said the projects were designed to provide a conducive learning environment for the cadets and enhance the overall quality of military training at the institution.

He emphasised on providing a conducive learning environment, which underscored the importance of investing in the next generation of military leaders.

The Army chief lauded the NDA’s Commandant for leading by example, in championing efforts in putting resources into the right direction.

NAN reports that the COAS also toured the academy, inspected ongoing projects and facilities to enhance cadets’ training and welfare.

Earlier, the Commandant of the academy, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, said the transformation NDA was going through was also manifested in leadership and the training of the cadets.

Ochai said, “Knowledge and character make an officer and if we must give priority to any it has to be character, without character you can’t be a good officer.

“We will sustain the transformational changes. We will continue to produce sound future officers for the armed forces.”’

The high points of the event were a demonstration on a response to attack and rescue operations by the troops of 37 NDA Demo Battalion and a combat display by the cadets. (NAN)