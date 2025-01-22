2025 budget will achieve President Tinubu’s priorities – Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa has disclosed that the ministry’s 2025 budget proposal is hinged on achieving major plank of President Bola Tinubu’s eight (8) priorities programmes.

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa has disclosed that the ministry’s 2025 budget proposal is hinged on achieving major plank of President Bola Tinubu’s eight (8) priorities programmes.

He stated this Tuesday at the budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund

Alausa said the Ministry would be implementing it through the Ministerial Deliverables of 2024-2027 in line with the Education Sector Roadmap and Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

On the 2024 budget performance, the Minister said a total of N1.589 trillion was budgeted for the sector in the 2024 fiscal year.

Sectorial allocation is as follows: personnel N1.036 trillion, overhead N72.124 billion and capital: N489.781 billion.

In 2025, education sector has a budget proposal of N2.517 trillion with personnel of N1.633 trillion, overhead N123.298 billion and capital of N761.643 billion.

He said the budget thrust for year 2025 is anchored on ensuring that “we provide opportunities for children to return to school, make the teaching and learning environment safer, improve the capacity of teachers to deliver curricular that are contemporary and globally competitive and improve the capacity of our tertiary institutions to produce appropriate human resource base for our national development”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Dandutse Muntari Muhammed emphasised the important role of education in national development, adding “as lawmakers, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure that resources allocated to this critical sector are strategically planned and utilized”.

On 2024 budget, Dandutse said the Ministry of Education received substantial allocations aimed at addressing critical issues in tertiary education, such as improving infrastructure, supporting research, enhancing teacher training, and fostering access to quality education for all Nigerians.

“While we have observed significant progress in certain areas, there are also lingering challenges that require urgent attention.

“As we embark on the scrutiny of the 2024 budget performance, we urge the Ministry to provide detailed, transparent insights into the implementation of its projects and programmes.

“This committee will examine not just expenditure, but also outcomes, as the ultimate goal of our budgetary interventions is to impact lives positively.

The proposed 2025 budget is expected to demonstrate a clear vision for addressing the gaps identified in the 2024 Appropriation, while also introducing innovative strategies to tackle emerging challenges in the education sector. This budget should reflect a commitment to inclusivity, excellence and development of human capital”.