CAN expresses deep sorrow over YOWICAN Chairman’s death

By Philomina Attah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Mr Monday Adze, Chairman of the its Youth Wing (YOWICAN).

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja commended the late Adze for tirelessly working to uplift the youth, encouraging them to embrace their roles as leaders and advocating for positive change.

“He was a dedicated veterinarian and youth advocate and was celebrated for his efforts to empower young leaders within the Christian community.

“His unexpected death has left a significant void, particularly among the youth he passionately served.

“On behalf of CAN, I extend my deepest sympathy to the family, the youth of CAN in Delta State, and all who were touched by his life and service.

“May we find comfort in our shared memories and in the knowledge that his spirit will continue to inspire us,” he said.

He urged members to honour Adze’s legacy by continuing his work, and extended condolences to his family and the youth of CAN. (NAN)