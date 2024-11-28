Festive season: FCT security services begins operations to make Abuja safe

The Security Services Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has commenced special operations to make Abuja safe throughout the festive season.

By Philip Yatai

The director of the department, Mr Adamu Gwary, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the clampdown on “one chance” operators and beggars, on Wednesday evening in Abuja.

Gwary, who was represented by the Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Dr Peter Olumuji, said that the operations, which began on Monday, would last throughout the festive season.

“We started on Monday, and we are going to carry it all through the festive period till January next year.

“This is because, if we do not sustain it, criminal elements will capitalise on any little gap to continue their nefarious activities,” he said.

He explained that the operation, which was being led by the command and control centre, was designed to curb the menace of one chance operators, illegal motor parks, and beggars in the capital city.

“You know the issue of one chance has been on the front burner in FCT. This operation was designed to support ongoing efforts by the Nigeria police and other security agencies to rid the city of criminals posing as commercial drivers,” he said.

The director added that several suspects have been apprehended during Wednesday’s operation.

He also said that several suspected vehicles used for one chance operations were impounded by the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), as part of efforts to secure the FCT.

“Like we all know, we are approaching the festive period, and these criminal elements will try to play a fast one in getting more financial benefits.

“The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, has directed that the operation be sustained so that every commuter in the FCT will be able to move safely, from one point to the other, without any form of harassment,” he said.

He equally said that seven beggars have been apprehended for flouting the ban on street begging in some areas of the federal capital.

Gwary said that the beggars were in the custody of the FCTA’s Social Development Secretariat for profiling and further action.

“We have also apprehended a suspect for impersonating the Nigeria police. The suspect was caught with a very long locally fabricated knife inside his vehicle.

“He claimed to be a policeman but from what we have seen, that may not be true. So, we have handed him over to the police for profiling and further investigation,” he said.

He encouraged FCT residents to be vigilant when boarding any vehicle, especially in the night.

“If there’s nothing else you can remember, just try and remember the colour and the make of the vehicle, and if you can also get the plate number of that vehicle, just get it.

“Before you enter any vehicle, send the details to someone, so that if anything happens to you, we can quickly track that number and apprehend the suspect.

“For the suspect apprehended today, we have handed them over to the police and they are going to profile them and investigate further.

“Also, for the vehicles that we have impounded without a plate number, some with one plate number, some not roadworthy, the DRTS will do the needful,” Gwary said.

On her part, Mrs Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, DRTS, said that the operation was being conducted in the evening, though the night, because that was the time most of the one chance syndicates operate.

“People close from work in the evening, tired, and in a hurry to go home, will take any vehicle that is available.

“The operation is not only to apprehend one chance operators and impound their vehicle but also to destabilise their operations and make the city very hot for them to operate,” she said.

Osho said that more than 30 vehicles were impounded during Tuesday’s operation alone, adding that a similar number were impounded on Wednesday.

Also, Mr Mustapha Yunusa, Principal Social Welfare Officer, Social Development Secretariat, described the operation, particularly enforcing the ban on street begging a “huge success.”

Yunusa said the number of beggars operating in front of the National Mosque has drastically reduced from over a 100 to just four.

“Usually, the National Mosque is a depot for beggars. If you go to National Mosque, you will apprehend not less than a 100, but today, because of the operation, we apprehended only four beggars.

“This shows that the special task force is working,” he said.

He explained that some of the apprehended beggars that were trainable would be rehabilitated and trained in various self-sustaining skills while those that could not be trained would be repatriated and be united with their families. (NAN)