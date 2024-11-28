Adamawa: Two men detain for alleged murder of police officer

The Police in Adamawa have apprehended two suspects for alleged murder of a Police Inspector, Ibrahim Maizabuwa, attached to Police command in Gombe State.

By Ibrahim Kado

The Police in Adamawa have apprehended two suspects for alleged murder of a Police Inspector, Ibrahim Maizabuwa, attached to Police command in Gombe State.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Thursday in Yola.

Nguroje said the suspects were among five other suspects, who allegedly committed the crime at Wamsa Suwa Village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects, Ezekiel Kefas, 67 years and Stephen Zabadi, 44 years all residents of Wamsa Suwa village, on Nov. 11, 2024 conspired, isolated, killed and buried the victim.

“The victim who visited them in their village to demand for the return of his three cows, which he gave the first suspect to use and boost his farming activities.

“Until on the Nov. 19, 2024 when the command received complaint from Danlami Maizabuwa, the victim’s Son. The Suspects took detectives of the Anti Homicide Unit of the Police Command, to a shallow grave of the deceased where the corpse was exhumed for autopsy,” he said.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dankombo Morris as condeming the acts, and deployed security operstive to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He reitrated commitment to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects. (NAN)