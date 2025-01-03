APC group appeals for zoning of governorship position to Osun West

The Progressive Frontliners (TPF), a group within the All Progressive Congress (APC), as appealed to the party’s leadership to allow Osun West Senatorial District produce

The Progressive Frontliners (TPF), a group within the All Progressive Congress (APC), as appealed to the party’s leadership to allow Osun West Senatorial District produce the candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

Addressing a news conference in Osogbo on Friday, the group said that the gesture would enhance the chances of APC winning the 2026 governorship poll.

Mr Ajijola Ayodeji, the Coordinator of the Group, said their call was to address the imbalance in the production of governors in the state and also to gain more party members.

“Allocating the party ticket to Osun West this time around would address this imbalance and promote inclusivity.

“It will also empower Osun West to fully participate and lead in the development of our state alongside other districts.

“Again, from an electoral strategy standpoint, zoning to Osun West will invigorate our support base, motivating both the party faithful and local communities.

“This action would demonstrate that the APC values every zone within the state equally, thereby rallying widespread support and enthusiasm, which is crucial for a successful election outcome,” he said

The TPF coordinator also said that leaders from Osun West always bring diverse perspectives and ideas that enriches the party’s policies and programmes, fostering innovation and growth.

“Osun West is home to individuals with strong leadership qualities, integrity, and dedication, who have proven their mettle in various capacities.

“This talent pool is ripe for offering fresh and dynamic leadership that can attract both grassroots support and intellectual capital to our party.” Ayodeji said

He said zoning the party ticket to Osun West also aligns with the spirit of the APC’s foundational vision, which emphasizes fairness, unity, and national integration.

“It would resonate positively with the broader electorate, showcasing our commitment to balanced development and equal participation across all regions.” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group, after the news conference, matched to the APC party secretariat in Osogbo, where they submitted their letter of request (NAN)