Ogoni clean-up: HYPREP upbeat on completion of projects in 2025

By Abigael Joshua

The Project Coordination Office of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has expressed determination to complete a significant number of its projects in 2025.

Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, made this pledge in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the emerging projects would require robust community content and participation.

“Notably, a significant number of these projects will be completed for public use in 2025.

“The projects involve soil and groundwater remediation, shoreline clean-up and mangrove restoration.

“Others are constructing the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), Ogoni Specialist Hospital, Buan Cottage Hospital, Ogoni Power Project, potable water schemes and various livelihood packages.’’

According to him, the HYPREP will also commence the socio-economic study of Ogoniland in 2025.

“The research will produce a robust blueprint for the post-cleanup socio-economic development of Ogoni.

“Similarly, a three-year comprehensive public health (human bio-monitoring) study of the Ogoni people will start by the second quarter.

“Thus, we are confident that these new projects will create additional jobs and enhance the capacity of Ogoni youth and women through well-thought-out recruitment training and hands-on learning.

“We shall also thoroughly characterise the high-risk, complex sites leading to remediation execution.

“Correspondingly, we will conduct a carbon stock assessment of mangrove restoration shorelines, commence the RAMSAR accreditation of Ogoni mangroves.’’

Zabbey said the project would also intensify the off-site research on the West African bloody cockle spat production and conduct field stocking trials to boost local livelihoods, among other earmarked projects and activities.

“Achieving the 2025 goals of the Ogoni clean-up requires strong visibility, linkages and partnership.

“We shall continue to communicate lessons learned, seek your input and process our data to knowledge products to advance the knowledge and practice of hydrocarbon remediation.’’

He commended the Federal Government’s commitment through HYPREP for creating opportunities for Ogoni youths.

The project coordinator said that a list of no fewer than 300 successful candidates (100 for PhD and 200 for Masters) for the Ogoni postgraduate scholarship had been released.

“2024 was quite eventful for us at the Project Coordination Office as we accelerated the Ogoni Cleanup in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda; consequently, we simultaneously implemented over 130 projects.

Zabbey commended Malam Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Environment and the Chairman of the Governing Council of HYPREP, for his support to the Ogoni community. (NAN)