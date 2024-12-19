Alia appoints 5 heads of parasatals, 1 technical adviser

Hyacinth Alia on Thursday approved the appointments of five heads of parastatals and one technical adviser.

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov Hyacinth Alia on Thursday approved the appointments of five heads of parastatals and one technical adviser.

This was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Prof. Daniel Amine was appointed Director General (DG), Benue Geographical Information System (BENGIS).

Amine, who holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, before this appointment, was a lecturer at Joseph Sawuan Tarka University in Makurdi.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mrs. Rebecca Afaityo as General Manager (GM), Community and Social Development Agency.

Mrs. Afaityo, who holds a M.Sc. and an MBA in Management, has extensive experience in community development.

She has served as a Village Extension Officer and has worked as Chairperson of the Initiatives for Empowerment of Vulnerable Persons in Society (IEVPS), among many other projects.

Alia also approved the appointment of Mr. Michael Uper as Executive Secretary (ES), Benue State Sports Marketing and Lottery Board.

Uper until his appointment was a consultant for the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Creativity in Benue State.

He also appointed Dr. Erdoo Mongol as the Managing Director (MD/CEO), Benue State Geo-Mining Company Nigeria Limited.

She is a seasoned geoscientist with over 14 years of experience in mining, mineral exploration, regulation, and climate sciences.

The governor also approved the separation of the solid minerals department from the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, and upgraded it to a Bureau for Solid Minerals.

He further appointed Mr. Stephen Utah, who hitherto was his Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Solid Minerals, to serve as Executive Secretary (ES) at the new Bureau.

He also appointed Surveyor Tsokar Terfa as his technical advisor on Land matters.

Terfa served as the Surveyor General of Benue State between 2021-2023.

He advised them to bring their wealth of experience, skills and competences to bear on their new roles. (NAN)