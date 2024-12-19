PDP Stakeholders Urge Return of National Chairmanship to North Central Zone

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), comprising prominent elders of the party, have called for the restoration of the National Chairmanship position to the North Central Zone. This appeal follows the exit of Senator Iyorchia Ayu from the role, leaving the position vacant.

In a communiqué issued after a review of the state of the party, the stakeholders emphasized the need for adherence to the PDP constitution, specifically Section 47(6), which mandates that vacant positions at any level of the party must be filled by individuals from the same zone as the outgoing officeholder.

Highlighting the importance of unity and cohesion within the party, the communiqué urged the PDP leadership to rise to the occasion by making sacrifices and compromises necessary to restore confidence in the party.

“The party is guided by its own constitution at all times. The leadership needs to act decisively to restore goodwill and cohesion in the PDP,” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholders further appealed to members from other zones in the Northern region to support the North Central Zone in reclaiming the National Chairmanship position. They argued that this would ensure the zone serves out its tenure while preserving the PDP’s role as a platform for good governance in Nigeria.

Calling for consensus-building, the communiqué stressed the importance of unity within the North Central Zone to secure buy-in from other stakeholders across the country.

“The North Central Zone is united and committed to ensuring the PDP remains a strong and veritable platform for advancing the cause of good governance in Nigeria,” the stakeholders affirmed.

The meeting in Abuja underscores ongoing efforts within the PDP to address internal challenges and maintain its position as a key opposition party in Nigeria.